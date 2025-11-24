Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Telomir-1 Kills Aggressive Human Leukemia Cells

Findings expand Telomir-1's oncology profile into cancers of the blood, adding to previously reported activity in triple-negative breast, pancreatic, and aggressive prostate cancer models.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies targeting the epigenetic and metabolic roots of cancer, aging, and age-related disease, today announced new in vitro findings showing that its investigational compound Telomir-1 kills aggressive human leukemia (HL60) cells.

In this study, HL60 leukemia cells were treated with Telomir-1, which produced a clear, dose-dependent reduction in viable leukemia cells, indicating strong activity in this aggressive human model.

Leukemia: A Disease with Persistent Treatment Challenges

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow defined by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal white blood cells. It remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, with more than 60,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States and an estimated 487,294 new cases globally, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).

Despite therapeutic progress, several major biological challenges remain:

High relapse rates:

Many patients respond initially but relapse as treatment-resistant leukemia cells re-expand.

Resistance to current treatments:

Leukemia cells frequently develop resistance to chemotherapy, targeted agents-including FLT3 and IDH inhibitors-and BCL-2-based regimens such as venetoclax, enabling surviving clones to repopulate the bone marrow and blood.

Toxicity of existing therapies:

Current treatments often damage healthy blood and immune cells, increasing infection risk and reducing quality of life.

Epigenetic and metabolic adaptability:

Leukemia blast and stem cells rely on altered metabolic states and epigenetic silencing to evade therapy and re-establish disease.

Limited treatment options for older or medically fragile patients:

Many cannot tolerate intensive regimens, leaving meaningful unmet medical need.

These challenges highlight the importance of scientific approaches aimed at understanding the underlying biology that allows leukemia cells to grow, proliferate, survive, and resist treatment.

Iron Dependence and Epigenetic Silencing: Why Leukemia Cells May Be Vulnerable to Telomir-1

Leukemia cells rely heavily on iron as a fuel source to support rapid DNA synthesis, mitochondrial energy production, and uncontrolled proliferation. Many leukemia subtypes increase iron uptake and accumulate excess intracellular iron, creating a metabolic environment that supports tumor growth. Elevated iron also powers iron-dependent epigenetic enzymes that leukemia cells use to silence tumor-suppressor genes-genes that normally regulate growth, promote apoptosis, or assist immune detection. Together, iron overload and epigenetic silencing form two of leukemia's central biological survival strategies.

In previously reported research, Telomir-1 demonstrated the ability to reduce intracellular iron levels in a live-cell human model, where fluorescence imaging with FerroOrange showed a robust, concentration-dependent reduction in ferrous iron (Fe²⁺) relative to the FDA-approved iron chelator Deferoxamine (DFO). These findings confirmed Telomir-1's intracellular penetration and iron-modulating activity at low micromolar concentrations. Because leukemia cells depend so heavily on iron, this type of intracellular iron modulation may be relevant to understanding how cancer cells respond to Telomir-1.

Leukemia cells also frequently silence key tumor-suppressor pathways through abnormal DNA methylation and iron-dependent histone demethylases. Although the current leukemia study measured cytotoxicity only, Telomir-1 has previously been shown in a cancer model to reverse hypermethylation of several tumor-suppressor genes-including STAT1, CDKN2A, MASPIN, RASSF1A, CASP8, and GSTP1-genes involved in immune surveillance, apoptosis, detoxification, and cell-cycle braking. These findings demonstrate Telomir-1's ability to influence epigenetic programs that many cancers, including leukemia, rely on for survival and treatment resistance. In addition, the recent findings that Telomir-1 inhibits three major families of lysin histone demethylase (KDMs) enzymes, belonging to the KDM2, KDM5 and KDM6, reinforce its potential in cancer treatment. KDMs are major epigenetic regulators that control histone methylation and thereby influence transcription, differentiation, and stemness. In leukemia, several KDMs become overexpressed, mutated, or integrated into oncogenic complexes, driving leukemogenesis.

Through Telomir's preclinical research, Telomir-1 has demonstrated activity across pathways involving iron handling, oxidative balance, and epigenetic regulation. The leukemia results add to this growing body of scientific evidence and extend it into cancers of the blood.

Part of Telomir's Broader Oncology Research

The new leukemia findings join a growing set of preclinical research observations:

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC):

Telomir-1 caused a strong, dose-dependent loss of TNBC cell viability that was reversible by iron re-addition.

Pancreatic Cancer:

Telomir-1 reduced pancreatic-cancer cell survival and mitochondrial activity, with partial reversal by iron.

Aggressive Prostate Cancer (PC3 Model):

In vivo studies demonstrated reduced tumor volume and reversal of abnormal DNA methylation across multiple tumor-suppressor genes.

Each cancer model has provided distinct insights into the biological pathways influenced by Telomir-1, supporting a consistent scientific framework for its evaluation across oncology.

CEO Commentary

Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, stated:

"Many of the most aggressive cancers share two fundamental biological drivers: dysregulated iron that fuels uncontrolled growth and abnormal DNA methylation that silences the genes responsible for protecting the body against cancer. Our goal with Telomir-1 is to address these upstream processes at their source. By influencing pathways involved in intracellular iron balance and epigenetic control, Telomir-1 represents a truly novel category of therapy-one designed to work with the body's natural defenses rather than simply targeting downstream symptoms. We believe this approach may signal the beginning of a new era in oncology research, where resetting the underlying biology becomes as important as treating the disease itself."

Scientific Commentary

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor, added:

"The potency observed in HL60 leukemia cells is consistent with the broader biological patterns we have seen throughout Telomir's research. Telomir-1 has demonstrated activity across pathways connected to iron imbalance and epigenetic disruption-both central features of tumor biology. These findings support our scientific framework for evaluating Telomir-1 and inform the ongoing advancement of our overall oncology research program."

