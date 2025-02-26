Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Breakthrough: Telomir-1 Reverses Calcium Dysregulation, the Hidden Driver of Aging and Disease, in Multiple Human Cell Lines

New Study Confirms Telomir-1 Also Reverses Oxidative Stress, Preserves Cellular Integrity, and Prevents Cell Death by Protecting Mitochondria-The Cell’s Power Source and Gatekeeper of Life and Death

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) (“Telomir”), a leader in age-reversal science, today announced compelling new preclinical findings demonstrating that Telomir-1 fully reverses calcium dysregulation-an often-overlooked yet fundamental driver of cell death, aging, and disease progression-in multiple human cell lines.”

In addition to restoring calcium homeostasis, the study further confirmed that Telomir-1 reverses oxidative stress and provides robust cellular protection against stress-induced damage. Cells treated with Telomir-1 remained viable and functional despite exposure to extreme oxidative stress, while untreated cells exhibited signs of degeneration and death. By blocking calcium influx, Telomir-1 is believed to preserve mitochondrial function, prevent the activation of cell death pathways, and stabilize key cellular mechanisms that support longevity and disease resistance.

These findings build upon prior research showing that Telomir-1 also fully reverses oxidative stress (ROS overproduction), reinforcing its potential as a broad-spectrum therapeutic for aging-related diseases. By restoring intracellular calcium balance, reducing oxidative stress, and protecting mitochondrial integrity and functions, Telomir-1 may directly prevent cellular damage at the root cause, addressing the fundamental mechanisms that drive neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders, inflammatory diseases, and viral-induced complications.

“These findings are too significant to ignore,” said Erez Aminov, CEO of Telomir. “Telomir-1 has demonstrated the ability to reverse a fundamental process that underlies cellular death, aging and disease. I am committed to ensuring that we advance this science as quickly as possible, bringing Telomir-1 closer to clinical use. The urgency of these discoveries is clear, and we welcome those who share our vision to join us in progressing this breakthrough treatment.”

Study Design and Key Findings

The study was conducted using human keratinocyte (HaCaT) and retinal (ARPE-19) cell lines to assess the effects of Telomir-1 on calcium homeostasis, oxidative stress, and cellular survival after exposure to hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂), iron (Fe²⁺), and copper (Cu²⁺), which are known to induce oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction and cellular damage.

Calcium Regulation in Human Cells

Cells were exposed to H₂O₂, Fe²⁺, or Cu²⁺ to induce intracellular calcium overload.

Telomir-1 reversed calcium dysregulation in a concentration-dependent manner, restoring homeostasis across the studied cell lines.

The reduction in calcium influx was observed within 10-20 minutes post-exposure, confirming Telomir-1’s ability to rapidly stabilize calcium signaling.

Oxidative Stress Reduction and Cell Protection

Cells challenged with high levels of Fe²⁺ and Cu²⁺ showed increased oxidative stress and ROS production.

Telomir-1 significantly reduced ROS levels, mitigating oxidative damage at the mitochondrial level.

Cell viability assays confirmed that Telomir-1 protected against oxidative stress-induced cell death, reinforcing its role in cellular defense and longevity.

Prevention of Cell Death and Preservation of Mitochondrial Integrity

Cells treated with Telomir-1 remained viable and functional despite exposure to extreme oxidative stress, whereas untreated cells exhibited signs of damage and decline.

Telomir-1 is believed to stabilize mitochondrial function, thereby preventing stress signals that trigger apoptosis and necrosis.

This suggests Telomir-1 has the potential to prevent several steps and processes involved in the progressive cellular deterioration that drives aging and disease.

Mitochondria: The Link Between Calcium Dysregulation, Oxidative Stress, and Disease

Mitochondria are often called the powerhouses of the cell, but they also act as a major trigger for cellular death when dysregulated. Both oxidative stress (ROS overproduction) and calcium dysregulation disrupt mitochondrial function, accelerating aging and disease progression.

Oxidative Stress & ROS: Excess ROS damages mitochondrial DNA, triggering chronicinflammation, neurodegeneration, and organ failure.

Calcium Dysregulation: Mitochondria regulate intracellular calcium levels, but an overload of calcium leads to mitochondrial collapse, driving cell death in a variety of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Type 2 diabetes, and metabolic disorders.

Aging & Cellular Decay: Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to telomere shortening, stem cell exhaustion, and systemic aging.

By fully reversing ROS production and calcium dysregulation, Telomir-1 is believed to protect mitochondrial integrity, and to prevents premature cell death. This unlocks new possibilities for treating aging-related diseases.

Telomir-1’s Potential Across Age-Related and Degenerative Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases: A New Approach to Alzheimer’s

Calcium overload and oxidative stress contribute to neuronal death and cognitive decline.

Telomir-1 reversed calcium dysregulation and blocked oxidative damage, key mechanisms in Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegeneration.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) & Retinal Disease

Oxidative stress and calcium dysregulation drive photoreceptor and retinal cell death in AMD and diabetic retinopathy.

Telomir-1 stabilized intracellular calcium levels and protected retinal cells from apoptosis, suggesting strong potential for preventing vision loss.

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) & Metabolic Dysfunction

Calcium balance is crucial for insulin secretion, and its dysregulation impairs pancreatic beta-cell function.

Telomir-1 restored calcium balance, reduced oxidative stress, and protected pancreatic beta cells, offering potential for metabolic disease treatment.

Wilson’s Disease & Metal-Induced Oxidative Stress

Copper accumulation in Wilson’s disease disrupts calcium homeostasis, leading to neurotoxicity.

Telomir-1 reversed calcium imbalance and oxidative damage, highlighting a novel therapeutic strategy for metal-related degenerative disorders.

Viral-Induced Inflammation: Avian Flu and Other Viruses

Calcium dysregulation and oxidative stress contribute to hyperinflammation and tissue damage in severe viral infections.

Telomir-1 demonstrated the ability to reduce calcium overload and oxidative stress, suggesting it may help mitigate viral-induced inflammatory damage.

“These results highlight the remarkable potential of Telomir-1 to target one of the most overlooked drivers of cellular aging-calcium dysregulation and mitochondrial dysfunction,” said Dr. Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir. “By restoring calcium balance, reversing oxidative stress, and preventing cell death, we are not just addressing individual diseases but unlocking a fundamental mechanism that could redefine how we approach age-related conditions and longevity.”

Telomir is advancing preclinical studies to bring Telomir-1 into human trials, with the goal of developing a first-in-class therapy for neurodegeneration, retinal disease, Type 2 diabetes, Wilson’s disease, and longevity-based interventions.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in several areas, including age-reversal science. Telomir is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule metal ion regulator designed to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomir’s goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1, starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and gain regulatory approval for Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

