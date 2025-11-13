Telo Genomics to Present Groundbreaking Individual-Cell Risk Assessment MRD Technology at the Myeloma Canada MRD Implementation Summit 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) ("Telo" or the "Company"), a leader in diagnostic and prognostic innovation through its proprietary multi-factor telomere analytics, today announced that it will deliver an industry presentation at the 2025 Myeloma Canada MRD Testing Implementation Summit, taking place November 14–15.Dr. Yulia Shifrin, Laboratory Director at Telo Genomics, will highlight the Company's breakthrough Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") technology. Her presentation will introduce initial clinical results demonstrating the power of combining Telo's blood-based MRD workflow withusing the TeloView® platform. This new capability extends MRD beyond disease quantification—delivering prognostic insights previously unattainable with conventional methods.Early clinical findings show that myeloma patients present distinct genomic and structural profiles at the single-cell level that correlate with relapse risk and complement their MRD status. This added layer of prognostic intelligence has the potential to redefine clinical decision-making by providing a, rather than relying solely on threshold-based MRD positivity or negativity."This summit brings together the clinicians, researchers, patients and decision-makers who can champion next-generation diagnostics for myeloma patients," said Dr. Sabine Mai, Co-Founder of Telo Genomics. "Current MRD tools focus on measuring how much disease remains. Our TeloView® platform goes a critical step further by. We believe this is the future of MRD monitoring in multiple myeloma."Myeloma Canada is the only national charitable patient organization created by and for Canadians impacted by multiple myeloma. The organization is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by accelerating access to optimal care while advancing research toward prevention and cure. The summit is designed to support evidence-based decision-making for MRD adoption across both community and academic clinical settings.Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") is defined as the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment, stratifying MRD cells, between being in remission or active, provides important actionable information for clinicians. Also, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in April 2024 to accept MRD as a clinical endpoint for accelerated approval of new multiple myeloma therapies, paving the way for faster drug approvals in multiple myeloma.MRD testing is emerging as a valuable tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032 (Globe Newswire – August 14, 2023).Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitBrett MaasManaging Partner(646) 536-73317320 E. Butherus DriveScottsdale, AZ 85260To view the source version of this press release, please visit