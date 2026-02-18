Telo Genomics Closes First Tranche of Convertible Debentures Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) -(the "" or ""), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "") of non-transferable secured convertible debentures ("") (see news release dated January 19, 2026) by issuing Debentures for gross proceeds of $840,000 (the "").The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, compounded quarterly, and will mature on December 15, 2026 (the ""). The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the holder's election, at any time before the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares of the Company (each, a ") at a conversion price of $0.05 per Share. The Company has no right to prepay the Debentures prior to the Maturity Date.In connection with the sale of the Debentures, the Company issued to the purchasers one transferable detachable warrant (a "") for every $0.05 of principal amount of the Debentures subscribed for. The Company issued an aggregate of 16,800,000 Warrants in connection with the First Tranche. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share until February 17, 2027.The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for lab trials and general working capital.In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $58,800 and issued 1,176,000 finder's warrants (each, a ""). Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share until February 17, 2028.The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.The Debentures, Warrants and Finder's Warrants issued in connection with the First Tranche and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise will be subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring June 18, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitJohn PriceChief Financial Officer408-550-5767555 Richmond Street West,Toronto, ON, Canada, M5V 3BTo view the source version of this press release, please visit