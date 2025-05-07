Tectonic Therapeutic To Present on May 15th, 2025 at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (“GPCRs”), today announced that Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference taking place in Las Vegas on May 12-15, 2025.

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

Date: Thursday, May 15th, 2025 Time: 9:20am PDT Format: Corporate Presentation Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America Securities representative to schedule meetings.

The live webcast can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. Once the conference has concluded, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

