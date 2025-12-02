SUBSCRIBE
Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in December 2025 Investor Conferences

December 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in December 2025.

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date:
Time:
Location:
Format:
Presenters:
Webcast:		December 2, 2025
3:30 PM EST
New York, NY
Fireside Chat
Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Link


Evercore 8th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date:
Location:
Format:		December 3, 2025
Miami, FL
Investor Meetings


The live fireside chat can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during the two conferences. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler and Evercore representatives to schedule meetings.

About Tectonic
Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contacts:

Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
(914) 204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

