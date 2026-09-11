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Tecan to participate in upcoming September 2026 Investor Conference

September 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

Männedorf, Switzerland, September 10, 2026 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference next week:

24th Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference, New York, USA
Date: September 14, 2026
Time: 2:35pm EDT (8:35pm CEST)
Format: Fireside chat with Monica Manotas, CEO, and the Morgan Stanley analyst
Additional participants: Camila Japur, CFO & Martin Braendle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations
Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 120 days.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
        
        
For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

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