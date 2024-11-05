TCB Capital Advisors Congratulates Altoida and Gregor Diagnostics on 2024 Merit Awards Recognition for Innovation in Healthcare

The Woodlands, TX – October 30, 2024 – TCB Capital Advisors proudly announces two of its partners, Altoida Inc. and Gregor Diagnostics Inc., have been recognized by the 2024 Merit Awards for Healthcare. These awards celebrate companies demonstrating groundbreaking advancements in medical technology, healthcare innovation, and patient care.

Altoida received the Gold Award for "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence," a testament to its leadership in digital health and AI applications that enhance the early detection of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s. Altoida’s pioneering NeuroMarker Platform utilizes a tablet-based application powered by augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) designed to deliver rapid and objective multi-modal assessment of cognitive health and function. The platform aim’s to equip frontline clinicians with clinical insights to enable earlier detection, personalized care and to lead to improved patient outcomes.

Gregor Diagnostics earned the Bronze Award in the “Innovations” category, underscoring the company's achievements in developing revolutionary diagnostic solutions. Gregor Diagnostics is dedicated to pioneering advancements in prostate cancer detection, aiming to deliver earlier and more precise diagnostics for better patient outcomes.

"It’s truly an honor to see Altoida and Gregor Diagnostics acknowledged for their groundbreaking work,” Sam Libby, President and Managing Director at TCB Capital Advisors, expressed. “The Merit Awards spotlight innovators who are reshaping the future of healthcare, and we at TCB are so proud to support such visionary leaders who are driving remarkable advancements in patient care and medical science.”

The 2024 Merit Awards for Healthcare highlights outstanding achievements across various healthcare sectors, selecting winners based on their significant impact on improving healthcare delivery and innovation.

For more information please visit Altoida and Gregor Diagnostics. To learn more about TCB Capital Advisors, visit TCB Capital Advisors.

About Altoida

Altoida is the leader in developing digital biomarkers for neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease. Its innovative Altoida Digital NeuroMarker Platform leverages artificial intelligence and augmented reality (AR) to deliver objective and precise assessments of cognitive health. The platform uses a tablet-based app that offers a quick, self-administered series of motor, speech, and AR tasks, simulating daily activities to evaluate brain health. These tasks measure key cognitive metrics, including micro-movements, processing speed, reaction time, and spatial navigation. Altoida is a privately held, venture-backed diagnostics company with a proprietary platform built on over 20 years of scientific research. Its evidence-based technology has been featured in numerous global pharmaceutical studies and published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, including Nature Digital Medicine.

About Gregor Diagnostics

Gregor Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company developing groundbreaking diagnostics for prostate cancer. Gregor Diagnostics’ patient-friendly test is sensitive enough to detect prostate cancer at the earliest stages of the disease and differentiate between indolent and aggressive cancer upon detection. Gregor Diagnostics is making early detection and less invasive identification and management of prostate cancer a reality while decreasing the overdiagnosis and overtreatment of indolent prostate cancer.

About TCB Capital Advisors

TCB Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank and advisory firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The firm specializes in advising clients with their buying, selling, investment, and growth strategies, leveraging decades of combined Wall Street and industry experience. TCB Capital Advisors offers a tailored approach, focusing on transaction advisory, corporate development, revenue growth, and post-transaction integration, working with clients across venture, growth, and middle-market verticals. Founded in 2023 by former members of the healthcare team at Piper Sandler, TCB Capital Advisors is headquartered in Houston, TX with offices/team members based in New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Securities are offered through Finalis Securities, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC). TCB Capital Advisors is not a registered broker-dealer, and Finalis Securities, LLC and TCB Capital Advisors are separated, unaffiliated entities. For more information, please visit www.tcbcapitaladvisors.com .



Media Contact:

Melinda Jackson Public Relations

melinda@melindajacksonpr.com