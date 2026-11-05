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Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 12

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (Taysha or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of Taysha’s website at ir.tayshagtx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company’s management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit http://www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:
investors@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:
media@tayshagtx.com


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