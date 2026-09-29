Tarsus Plans to Present 11 Abstracts Highlighting New Insights in Demodex Blepharitis, Ocular Rosacea and the Real-World Impact of XDEMVY at the American Academy of Optometry 2026 Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARS) today announced that it expects to present 11 scientific abstracts at the American Academy of Optometry (AAOpt) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place Sept. 30–Oct. 3 in Anaheim, California.

The planned abstracts provide new insights into the patient burden, diagnosis and treatment of Demodex blepharitis (DB); real-world experiences and outcomes with XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%; and the prevalence and clinical characteristics of ocular rosacea. Together, the findings are expected to add to a growing body of evidence intended to help eye care professionals better recognize and manage diseases that have historically been overlooked or undertreated.

“These 11 abstracts reflect the rapidly evolving understanding of Demodex blepharitis and ocular rosacea—two significant diseases that eye care professionals encounter every day. The findings deepen our understanding of each disease and the impact they can have on patients,” said Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tarsus.

Accepted abstracts include:

Real-World Longitudinal Study of Patients with Demodex Blepharitis and Soft Contact Lens Wear in the United States: Interim Data Analysis (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: Anaheim Convention Center (ACC), Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Keith Wan, O.D.

Efficacy of Lotilaner 0.25% and Tea Tree Oil in Demodex Blepharitis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Ian B. Gaddie, O.D.

Retrospective Chart Review of Demodex Blepharitis Prevalence Among Patients with Chalazia and/or Hordeola (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Andrew McLeod, O.D.

Prevalence of Ocular Rosacea in U.S. Eye Care Settings: A Multicenter Retrospective Chart Review (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Mile Brujic, O.D.

Assessment of Dry Eye Questionnaires for Demodex Blepharitis: Evidence from a Targeted Literature Review (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Walt Whitley, O.D.

Real-World Longitudinal Study of Patients with Demodex Blepharitis in the United States: 9-Month Follow-up Findings (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Vanesa Flores, O.D.

Real-World Clinician Re-treatment Practices and Decision Drivers with Lotilaner Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% for Demodex Blepharitis (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Cecelia Koetting, O.D.

Real-World Patient-Reported Satisfaction and Factors Associated with Perceived Benefit of Lotilaner Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% for Demodex Blepharitis (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Jessilin Quint, O.D.

Associations Between Demodex Infestation and Meibomian Gland Structure and Function: A Systematic Review (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Bridgitte Shen Lee, O.D.

Ocular Bacterial and Fungal Co-infestation in Demodex Infestation: A Systematic Review (Poster)

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 4:30 – 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Pamela Theriot, O.D.

Assessment of Tea Tree-Based Management in Demodex Blepharitis: A Real-World Longitudinal Study (Paper)

Date: Friday, October 2, 2026, 4:00 – 4:15PM Pacific Daylight Time

Location: ACC, Room 255 C

Presenter: Selina McGee, O.D.

About Demodex Blepharitis

Blepharitis is a common lid margin disease that is characterized by eyelid margin inflammation, redness and ocular irritation. Demodex blepharitis is caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasites found on humans, and accounts for over two-thirds of all blepharitis cases. Demodex blepharitis may affect as many as 25 million Americans based on an extrapolation from the Titan study indicating 58% of patients presenting to U.S. eye care clinics have collarettes, a pathognomonic sign of Demodex mite infestation, and that at least 45 million people annually visit an eye care clinic. Demodex blepharitis can have a significant clinical burden and negative impact on patients’ daily lives.

About XDEMVY®

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, formerly known as TP-03, is a novel prescription eye drop designed to treat Demodex blepharitis by targeting and eradicating the root cause of the disease – Demodex mite infestation. XDEMVY was evaluated in two pivotal trials involving over 800 patients with twice-daily dosing for six weeks. Both trials met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, with statistical significance and no serious treatment-related adverse events. Most patients found the XDEMVY eye drop to be neutral to very comfortable. The most common ocular adverse reactions observed in the studies were instillation site stinging and burning which was reported in 10% of patients. Other ocular adverse reactions reported by less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum (stye) and punctate keratitis.

XDEMVY Indication and Important Safety Information

Indications and Usage

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is indicated for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Important Safety Information

Most common side effects: The most common side effect in clinical trials was stinging and burning in 10% of patients. Other side effects in less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum and punctate keratitis.

Handling the Container: Avoid allowing the tip of the dispensing container to contact the eye, surrounding structures, fingers, or any other surface in order to minimize contamination of the solution. Serious damage to the eye and subsequent loss of vision may result from using contaminated solutions.

When to Seek Physician Advice: Immediately seek a physician’s advice concerning the continued use of XDEMVY if you develop an intercurrent ocular condition (e.g., trauma or infection), have ocular surgery, or develop any ocular reactions, particularly conjunctivitis and eyelid reactions.

Use with Contact Lenses: XDEMVY contains potassium sorbate, which may discolor soft contact lenses. Contact lenses should be removed prior to instillation of XDEMVY and may be reinserted 15 minutes following its administration.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-421-4002 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.



For additional information please see Full Prescribing Information available at: www.xdemvy.com.

About Ocular Rosacea

Ocular rosacea is a prevalent, undertreated inflammatory disease affecting the eyes, eyelids and surrounding tissue. The condition may be associated with redness of the eyes and eyelids, prominent blood vessels, irritation and other ocular symptoms. Ocular rosacea is estimated to affect 15–18 million people in the United States, and there are currently no FDA-approved therapies specifically indicated for the disease.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2, IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic, and gildeuretinol for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the timing, content, location, and presenters of scientific abstracts at an upcoming medical conference, our ability to continue to educate the market and generate data about Demodex blepharitis, the potential market size of Demodex blepharitis globally, and the quotations of Tarsus’ management. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Further risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2026, and its most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus' management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

akemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

DNakasone@tarsusrx.com