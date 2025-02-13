Tanke Biosciences Corp Announces Appointment of Vincent Renz as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanke Biosciences Corp (the “Company”) (OTC: TNBI) announced today that Vincent Renz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors, effective February 9, 2025.

Mr. Renz has over 30 years of leadership experience at C-Suite level, having served as CTO of eResearch Technology, CEO/COO of NewCardio, Inc, COO of Clinphone, Sr. Vice President, Client Services of Computron Software. Mr. Renz has served most recently as the President and Founder of Straight4ward Advisory Services – a boutique professional services company. He is experienced with driving significant value creation for shareholders and delivering on both turnaround and growth strategies. In 2024, Renz joined Brand Craft Holdings in an advisory capacity to begin building the team to identify investment opportunities.

The Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Tom Stein, stated “Leveraging Vinnie’s deep experiences and expertise in building operational excellence and public company leadership, we plan to partner and invest in businesses that are positioned to scale their proven models.” He added, “With Vinnie at the helm, we intend to assemble a seasoned management, advisory and operational team.”

Mr. Renz began his career with positions at Anderson Consulting and Deloitte focused on development and implementation of advanced technology solutions. He holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, as well as an MBA with a specialization in Information Technology from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Mr. Renz commented; “Over the last 40+ years, I’ve built highly efficient management teams which have enabled transformative technologies and brand development, and I look forward to replicating all of these experiences and relationships in partnering and investing in emerging growth opportunities.”

About Tanke Biosciences Corp



Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) is an emerging diversified investment vehicle focused on identifying emerging, growth stage businesses, which have achieved some level of revenue traction, proof of concept, and/or customer/market adoption, in order to provide them with the capital and management resources to scale profitable growth and drive shareholder value through leadership in their respective market areas. Based in Delray Beach, Florida and Newark, New Jersey, the management, advisors and the Board of Directors of the Company bring decades of tangible leadership expertise driving strong growth in organizations of all sizes through strategic capital injection, revenue growth & expansion and operational excellence.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release pertaining to our expectations constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing, our ability to operate our business and generate profits, decline in global financial markets and economic downturns, unforeseen business interruptions, and general risk factors affecting our industry.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.



