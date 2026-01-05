Tango Therapeutics Appoints Sung Lee to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced the appointment of Mr. Sung Lee to the Board of Directors. Mr. Lee has over 20 years of experience in finance leadership in the biopharmaceutical and technology industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Sung Lee to our Board of Directors," said Barbara Weber, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics. "Sung’s proven track record in corporate strategy, investor relations and finance will be instrumental as we advance our lead program, vopimetostat, into registrational studies and continue to build and evolve our organization to support late-stage clinical development activities."

Sung Lee currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Cytokinetics, a role he assumed in May 2024. Prior to joining Cytokinetics, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Vir Biotechnology, MorphoSys, and Sangamo Therapeutics, where he played pivotal roles in shaping the strategy of each organization. He spent 14 years at Gilead Sciences, serving in positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Head of Investor Relations, further demonstrating his depth of experience and versatility. Mr. Lee began his professional journey in the tax advisory business at PwC, where he developed a strong foundation in finance and taxation. Mr. Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine, and a Master of Business Taxation from the University of Southern California.

