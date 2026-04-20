Takara Bio USA, Inc. Validates New Class of Spatial Technology with Benchmark Study for Cancer Research

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aacr26--Takara Bio USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. ("Takara Bio"), today announced data from a benchmark study comparing key performance metrics of its Trekker® FX technology against conventional spatial methods. This study was conducted using formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples from human lung squamous cell carcinoma. This study is the first in a planned series of independent studies to validate the advantages of Trekker FX technology over other existing spatial transcriptomics products. Takara Bio USA will present a poster on the findings at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference, taking place this week in San Diego.

“This benchmark study demonstrates that Trekker FX enables higher resolution, easier scalability, and deeper unbiased spatial characterization and insights than other methods,” said Andrew Farmer, PhD, CSO of Takara Bio USA. “By combining true single-cell spatial mapping with broad molecular detection, the Trekker approach represents an entirely new class of spatial technology that complements existing single-cell sequencing workflows and expands what researchers can reveal in a cell’s native tissue environment.”

In this benchmark study, Trekker FX delivered improved whole-transcriptome detection through its unique donation-based spatial tagging approach, which maintains single-cell NGS sensitivity. This results in Trekker FX being able to identify key subpopulations relevant in tumor biology (i.e., Tregs, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, lymphatic endothelial cells, and others). Trekker FX also identified 3X more statistically significant ligand-receptor interactions to better uncover how cells communicate within the tumor microenvironment.

The benchmark study was conducted by Takara Bio Genome Analysis Center in Japan, leveraging its world-class service capabilities and expertise across various spatial products and solutions. As a global leader in biotech research and development, Takara Bio offers a wide range of services that help scientists around the world push their research to new frontiers with a comprehensive array of technologies. Takara Bio USA, a subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc., published this study as the first in a new benchmarking series. This technology is now being further explored by top independent researchers, reflecting strong external validation beyond Takara Bio.

AACR poster presentation details

Title: Cross-platform comparison of spatial transcriptomics technologies in an FFPE lung squamous cell carcinoma sample

Abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/21436/presentation/10770

Session date and time: April 21, 2026, from 9:00 am–12:00 pm PST

Presenter: Bryan Bell, PhD

Location: Section 31

Poster board number: 17

Presentation number: 4960

To download the benchmark poster or view the complete list of all of Takara Bio USA’s posters scheduled to be presented at AACR, click here.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. that manufactures and distributes kits, reagents, and instruments for the life sciences, including NGS, PCR, gene delivery, genome editing, stem cell research, nucleic acid and protein purification, and automated sample preparation.

Takara Bio Inc., a world leader in biotechnology research and development, offers a host of life science research solutions, from enzymes and GMP-grade reagents to contracted cell and gene therapy manufacturing services and is the developer of the RetroNectin® reagent, a world standard in gene therapy protocols. Takara Bio is committed to preventing disease and improving the quality of life for all people through the use of biotechnology.

For more information about Takara Bio USA’s spatial biology solutions, visit www.takarabio.com/spatial-solutions

Media Contact Information:

Liz Quinn, PhD

VP, Marketing

liz_quinn@takarabio.com

650.919.7400