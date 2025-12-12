Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Confirms TissueCypher® Outperforms Traditional Pathology or Clinical Factors Alone to Identify Patients at Increased Risk of Developing Esophageal Cancer

Across multiple published studies, the test consistently identifies high-risk patients whose progression rates exceed guideline-based actionable thresholds for intensified care

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced the publication of a new systematic review and meta-analysis (SRMA) demonstrating that the TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus test provides clinically validated risk stratification for patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE). The findings confirm that TissueCypher can outperform traditional pathology or clinical factors alone to identify patients at increased risk of developing esophageal cancer.

The paper, titled “The Tissue Systems Pathology Test Predicts Risk of Progression in Patients With Barrett’s Esophagus: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” was published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology. The analysis consolidated data from six previously published studies and found that TissueCypher consistently identifies patients at greater risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia (HGD) or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), a key step toward enabling personalized, risk-aligned patient management aimed at preventing cancer.

“Our findings provide strong evidence that TissueCypher delivers meaningful risk stratification for patients with Barrett’s esophagus,” said Caitlin C. Houghton, M.D., board-certified foregut surgeon at Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles, California, and lead author of the study. “By identifying which patients are truly at high risk for progression to esophageal cancer — and which are not — TissueCypher can help physicians personalize care, flagging those who may benefit from earlier intervention and providing confidence in continuing routine surveillance for those at low risk.”

SRMAs represent rigorous, high-quality evidence for clinical validation because they synthesize findings across multiple studies to provide overall estimates of performance. The results of this SRMA represent the most comprehensive validation of the TissueCypher test to date, reinforcing its value as an evidence-based tool for risk stratification in BE. The study demonstrates TissueCypher’s predictive performance across patients with non-dysplastic BE (NDBE), indefinite for dysplasia (IND) and low-grade dysplasia (LGD), and shows that the test outperforms histologic assessment in identifying patients at greatest risk of progression.

Key findings of the SRMA indicate TissueCypher can help physicians:

Identify patients at highest risk: Across six published studies, patients with high-risk TissueCypher results were 6.7 times more likely to progress to HGD or EAC within five years than those with low-risk results (p<0.0001).

By integrating data across multiple studies, this analysis confirms that TissueCypher provides consistent, reproducible performance and supports its potential to help physicians deliver risk-aligned care, identifying patients most likely to progress and tailoring management strategies that can improve outcomes while reducing unnecessary procedures.

About TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test

TissueCypher is a precision medicine test designed and extensively validated to predict a patient’s personalized risk of progression from Barrett’s esophagus to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma. Indicated for patients with non-dysplastic BE, indefinite for dysplasia or with low-grade dysplasia, TissueCypher’s five-year risk assessment is designed to help physicians tailor care to each patient’s risk of developing HGD or EAC.

Backed by 17 peer-reviewed publications and studied in biopsies from more than 8,000 patients, TissueCypher has been shown to be the strongest independent predictor of progression compared with traditional histopathological risk assessment. Using an AI-driven spatialomics approach, the test identifies molecular signatures that often precede the development of dysplasia, which can enable earlier identification, treatment, and management of patients at increased risk of cancer. TissueCypher is designed to integrate seamlessly into routine endoscopic practice by analyzing standard esophageal pinch biopsies, delivering actionable insights without requiring additional procedures. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com/TissueCypher.

