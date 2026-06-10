Syntis Bio Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Matt Dallas as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntis Bio, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel oral therapeutics that uniquely leverage the small intestine, today announced the appointment of Matthew Dallas as Chief Financial Officer, who brings more than 25 years of financial expertise and management experience in the life sciences industry.

“With Matt’s appointment, we continue to assemble a leadership team with the expertise and experience needed to scale Syntis Bio’s financial and business infrastructure as we rapidly advance multiple pipeline programs, including SYNT-101, the Company’s lead investigational program for the treatment of obesity,” said Rahul Dhanda, Chief Executive Officer of Syntis Bio. “Matt has navigated the full arc of building a biopharmaceutical company - from public and private financing strategies to scaling operations to forging partnerships. He will be a tremendous asset as we build our financial foundation and look towards our next phase of growth and long-term success.”

Mr. Dallas most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Pulmocide, where he oversaw all aspects of the company’s capital strategy, finance, and investor relations functions. Prior to Pulmocide, Mr. Dallas served as Chief Financial Officer of Zealand Pharma, a Danish biotechnology research company that designs and develops peptide-based medicines mainly focusing on metabolic diseases, like diabetes and obesity. Before Zealand, he held CFO roles with AVEO Oncology and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals. At CoLucid, he helped lead the company’s initial public offering and subsequent acquisition by Eli Lilly and Company. Mr. Dallas holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and serves on the University’s Finance Department Advisory Council.

“I’m excited to join Syntis and for the opportunity to be part of a company developing the next generation of solutions for metabolic health,” said Matthew Dallas, Chief Financial Officer of Syntis Bio. “I look forward to working closely with Rahul and the leadership team to scale our business and support it through financial strategies that translate into significant value creation while delivering new therapies to patients who need them.”

About Syntis Bio

Syntis Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline across obesity and rare disease. The company is currently enrolling a Phase 1/1b clinical study to evaluate lead program SYNT-101 in obesity. Syntis Bio’s pill-based synthetic tissue platform unlocks the therapeutic potential of the small intestine by creating a safe, tolerable and temporary lining that allows precise, programmable control of both nutrient and drug absorption. Syntis Bio is rapidly advancing a pipeline of oral therapies engineered for targeted activity in the small intestine, the body’s nexus for metabolic control, digestion and drug absorption. Alongside SYNT-101, the company is advancing a portfolio of therapies in obesity and in orphan metabolic diseases. Syntis Bio is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.syntis.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Amanda Lazaro, 1AB

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Investor Contact:

IR@syntis.bio