Syneos Health Appoints Greg Licholai as Chief Medical Officer to Advance Next-Generation Drug Development

Further Strengthens Company’s Medical Depth and Therapeutic Expertise

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Greg Licholai, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1. In this role, Dr. Licholai will strengthen the organization’s position as a strategic partner to biopharmaceutical companies navigating an increasingly complex drug development environment.

Dr. Licholai brings a distinctive blend of experience shaped by seasoned executive leadership. A physician, trained neurosurgeon, life science executive and entrepreneur associated with multiple successful innovations, he has guided companies through critical inflection points. From early development through commercialization, he has a unique understanding of how scientific, operational and market decisions intersect to drive outcomes and better medicines for patients.

“Greg’s experience across life science innovation and clinical development brings a powerful and differentiated perspective to Syneos Health,” said Costa Panagos, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “The future of drug development demands sharper medical insight, better integration across functions and faster, more informed decision-making. Greg bolsters our ability to deliver on increasingly sophisticated clinical trials, positioning Syneos Health as a true partner to customers executing with precision and anticipating what’s next.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Licholai will work across the organization to define and execute medical and scientific strategies in close coordination with clinical and commercial teams. His role is central to delivering more connected, insight-driven solutions to speed therapies to market.

“Syneos Health is at a pivotal moment and has a clear commitment to deepening its medical, scientific and therapeutic capabilities,” said Dr. Licholai. “Today’s clinical research environment is more complex than ever, requiring drug developers to connect science, data and technology in new ways. Our opportunity is to help customers navigate this modern research domain – making smarter decisions earlier and bringing innovative therapies to patients with greater speed and confidence.”

Dr. Licholai has led innovation across notable industry organizations, including serving as Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at ICON and President of Rare Disease at Moderna. He has also built and advised biotechnology companies and was a partner at McKinsey & Company. In addition, Dr. Licholai is on the faculty at the Yale School of Management, has taught at Harvard Business School and serves on the Boards of several nonprofit and patient organizations – reflecting a career at the intersection of science, business and innovation.

He joins a deep bench of therapeutic experts across Oncology/Hematology; Neuroscience; Cardiometabolic; Immunology and Inflammation; General Medicine; and Rare Disease, Cell & Gene Therapy.

Together, these leaders are creating one of the industry’s most connected scientific and operational leadership teams – designed to help customers move faster from development through commercialization.

As the biopharmaceutical industry gathers at ASCO, this continued investment in leadership underscores Syneos Health’s commitment to shaping the future of drug development – combining medical depth, integrated execution and forward-looking insights to meet the evolving needs of customers and patients.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com and meet us at ASCO Booth #21121.

Press/Media Contact:

Meg Byers

Director, External Communications

Meg.byers@syneoshealth.com