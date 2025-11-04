SUBSCRIBE
Syndax to Host ASH Investor Event in Person and via Webcast on December 8, 2025

November 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will host an in-person investor event, along with a live webcast, on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET during the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Members of the Syndax management team will be joined by multiple key opinion leaders to discuss data updates from the Company’s Revuforj® (revumenib) and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr) programs.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G



