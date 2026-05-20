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Syndax Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY with a fireside chat on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. ET.
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, with a fireside chat on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G


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