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Syndax Announces Participation in November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA with a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY with a fireside chat on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. ET.
  • UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026 in London, UK with a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK with a fireside chat on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G


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