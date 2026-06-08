SynbioTech Launches SYNMUE™ Targeting Immunosenescence, to Showcase at Probiota Americas 2026 in Vancouver

Clinical Study Showed Up to 48% Natural Killer Cell Increase with probiotic strain LP281

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synbio Tech Inc. (SynbioTech), a global leader in biotechnology solutions, today announced the launch of SYNMUE™, a clinically validated probiotic featuring Lactiplantibacillus plantarum LP28, designed to target immune aging, also known as immunosenescence. The company will showcase SYNMUE™ at Probiota Americas 2026, taking place June 8–10 in Vancouver, Canada, where SynbioTech will meet with brand owners, distributors, and formulation partners seeking science-backed healthy aging solutions.

The launch marks SynbioTech's expansion into the emerging immune aging category following the completion of its latest human clinical study on LP28. As Natural Killer (NK) cell activity naturally declines with age, reduced immune surveillance is increasingly recognized as a hallmark of immune aging. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated adults aged 50 to 75 years with a history of recurrent upper respiratory tract infections and provides the clinical basis for positioning LP28 as a microbiome-based solution for immune resilience in older adults.

These findings demonstrate that LP28 may help alleviate age-related immune decline when used in targeted applications.

Up to 48% Higher NK Cell Activity in Adults 50+ Suggests Stronger Immune Support

In the 12-week intervention, participants receiving LP28 showed up to a 48% increase in NK cell cytotoxic activity from baseline, while placebo responses remained largely unchanged. NK cells are a key component of the innate immune system and serve as one of the body's front-line defense mechanisms by identifying and eliminating virus-infected and abnormal cells1.

By supporting NK cell function, LP28 may help address one of the key biological mechanisms associated with age-related immune decline. The clinical result strengthens SYNMUE™ as a microbiome-based solution for partners focused on long-term immune resilience.

SYNMUE™ Targets the Growing Healthy Aging Market

According to market research estimates, the global immune health supplements market was valued at more than USD 35 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed USD 76 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, the United Nations forecasts that the global population aged 65 and older will more than double, from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion by 2050, creating increasing demand for solutions that support healthy aging and long-term resilience.

However, few nutritional solutions have targeted immunosenescence, the age-related decline of immune function that contributes to increased susceptibility to infections, slower recovery, and reduced physiological resilience. "SYNMUE™ was developed to address a critical dimension of healthy aging that has often been overlooked," said Sean Yang, Chief Operating Officer of SynbioTech. "As people live longer, maintaining immune resilience becomes increasingly important for preserving healthspan."

While many immune solutions focus on short-term support, SYNMUE™ was developed to address immune aging through a clearly defined biological pathway centered on NK cell activity.

Clinical Evidence Supports Better Immune Regulation and Fewer Common Colds

The researchers also observed favorable changes in immune-related biomarkers, including increased interleukin-12 (IL-12) and reduced C-reactive protein (CRP), suggesting improved immune regulation and reduced inflammatory burden1.

Participants receiving LP28 also experienced a substantially lower incidence of common colds during the intervention period1. Together, these findings suggest that improvements in NK cell activity and immune regulation may translate into meaningful real-world benefits for aging adults.

This mechanism is reflected in SYNMUE™'s brand concept, "Wake Your Natural Killer," which represents the solution's focus on restoring immune resilience through clinically validated microbiome science.

Unlike conventional immune support products focused primarily on seasonal wellness, SYNMUE™ is positioned around immune aging and long-term immune resilience, providing brand partners with a differentiated solution supported by both mechanistic and clinical evidences.

Expanding Healthy Aging Portfolio Across Immune and Muscle Resilience

While SYNMUE™ focuses on immune resilience through NK cell activation, the company's flagship ingredient, TWK10®, addresses another critical dimension of aging: muscle resilience.

Backed by multiple human clinical studies, TWK10® has been demonstrated benefits in muscle strength, endurance, recovery, and protein utilization through modulation of the gut-muscle axis2,3,4,5,6. The ingredient has received international recognition, including Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year at the NutraIngredients Europe Awards 2026 and first place in the Sports Nutrition & Active Lifestyle Ingredient category at the Vitafoods Europe Innovation Awards 2026.

Together, TWK10® and SYNMUE™ reflect SynbioTech's expanding vision for healthy aging, supporting both muscle and immune resilience through clinically validated microbiome science.

Showcasing Healthy Aging Innovation at Probiota Americas 2026

SynbioTech will showcase its healthy aging innovations at Probiota Americas 2026, taking place June 8–10 in Vancouver, Canada.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore SYNMUE™, the company's newly launched probiotic designed to support healthy immune aging, while learning more about TWK10® and SynbioTech's broader healthy aging strategy.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore SYNMUE™, our newly launched, while learning more about TWK10® and SynbioTech's broader healthy aging strategy.

As part of the official scientific program, Dr. Hsiao-Wen Huang, Senior Scientist of Microbiome & Functional Innovation at SynbioTech, will present a session titled:



"From Microbiome to Muscle: Redefining Strength and Resilience for Healthspan"

The presentation will explore how microbiome modulation can drive functional outcomes beyond gut health, highlighting TWK10® as a model for supporting muscle strength, recovery, and resilience across different life stages.

Brand owners, distributors, and formulation partners are invited to meet the SynbioTech team to explore licensing, commercialization, and product development opportunities for both SYNMUE™ and TWK10®.

"Healthy aging is multidimensional," COO Yang added. "Preserving muscle function and immune resilience are both essential to extending healthspan. Through SYNMUE™ and TWK10®, we are building science-backed microbiome solutions designed to help people age stronger, stay resilient, and live better."

About Synbio Tech Inc.



Founded in 2000 in Taiwan, SynbioTech is a global biotechnology company specializing in probiotics, postbiotics, and microbiome-based health solutions. With more than 25 years of R&D expertise and a fully integrated CDMO platform, the company partners with over 600 brands across 35 countries. SynbioTech develops clinically validated ingredients for healthy aging, muscle health, immune resilience, women's health, metabolic health, and diversified microbiome-related applications.

For more information, visit www.synbiotech.com.

Reference

[1] Based on an unpublished randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study in elderly subjects, conducted by Synbio Tech Inc. (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06724185; Data on file, 2026). [2] Huang WC, et al. Effect of Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 on improving endurance performance in humans. Chinese Journal of Physiology. 2018. [3] Huang WC, et al. Effect of Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 on exercise physiological adaptation, performance, and body composition in healthy humans. Nutrients. 2019. [4] Lee MC, et al. Lactobacillus plantarum TWK10 improves muscle mass and functional performance in frail older adults. Microorganisms. 2021. [5] Hsu HY, et al. Safety assessment of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 based on whole-genome sequencing, phenotypic, and oral toxicity analysis. Microorganisms. 2022. [6] Cheng YC, et al. Effects of heat-killed Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 on exercise performance, fatigue, and muscle growth in healthy male adults. Physiological Reports. 2023. [7] Lee MC, et al. Gut microbiota modulation and amino acid absorption by Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10 in pea protein ingestion. Current Research in Food Science. 2024.

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