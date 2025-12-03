Syantra Inc. to Showcase Breakthrough Research on Immune Reprogramming in Breast Cancer at SABCS 2025

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Syantra Inc., a leader in blood-based molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce scientific and community engagement at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 9–12 in San Antonio, Texas. The company will present new findings that advance understanding of tumor-driven immune reprogramming and highlight the potential of blood-based signatures for earlier breast cancer detection.

December 11, 5-6:30 - Poster Session



Title: Breast cancer drives detectable reprogramming in white blood cells and platelets. Authors: Olesya A. Kharenko¹, Karen Norek¹, Jacob Kennard¹, Kenneth Fuh¹, Robert D. Shepherd¹, Kristina D. Rinker¹,²; ¹Syantra Inc., Calgary, AB, Canada; ²University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada

The research focuses on how breast cancer alters gene expression in circulating white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets. Through investigations of blood samples acquired pre-biopsy from participants in Syantra's IDBC study (NCT04495244), the team performed transcriptomic profiling and integrated pathway analysis to uncover immune cell changes that may be due to tumor-induced effects. "These findings suggest that breast cancer can reprogram normal white blood cells and platelets, activating distinct immune and stress-response pathways that mirror those found in tumor cells," said Olesya Kharenko, PhD, Syantra Principal Scientist. "This work establishes a foundation for employing blood-based biomarkers as key elements in identifying, and possibly counteracting, cancer-associated immune dysfunction. I am really excited to present this work."

A key message from the study is that tumor-educated blood signatures may represent powerful avenues for earlier, non-invasive detection and for developing new treatment approaches or monitoring treatment response over time. "These findings strengthen the evidence that cancer leaves a detectable footprint across multiple blood compartments," said Kristina Rinker, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Syantra and Professor at the University of Calgary. "Understanding this biology is essential to advancing blood-based diagnostic technologies that can improve patient care."

"The continued external validation of our science at world leading events like SABCS is foundational as we approach the commercialization of our first product, Onco-ID Breast in 2026," said Rob Lozuk, CEO of Syantra.

December 12, 11:45 am - Kristina Rinker presenting at the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation Educational Panel "Understanding Diagnostic Tools and Tests for Making Appropriate Treatment Decisions"

Dr. Rinker will take center stage at the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation's Alamo Advocate Program's educational panel on December 12th, joining leading voices in breast cancer research to explore the cutting edge of diagnostic innovation. In this session, Dr. Rinker will share her insights on how blood-based diagnostics and immune biology are revolutionizing early detection - transforming the way clinicians identify and treat breast cancer before it progresses. Her presence on this influential panel underscores Syantra's strong commitment to not just advancing science, but empowering patients, educating communities, and shaping the future of precision oncology.

About Syantra Inc.

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and managed. For more information, visit https://www.syantra.com .

