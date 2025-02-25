Swarm Oncology Ltd. and Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Swarm’s Innovative T Cell Therapies for Solid Cancers

Partnership Aims to Accelerate Manufacturing and Clinical Development

LONDON and COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarm Oncology Ltd. (‘Swarm Oncology’ or ‘Swarm’), a biotechnology company pioneering novel T cell therapies to achieve long-term remission in patients with advanced solid cancers, today announced a strategic partnership with Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH (‘Cellex’), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (‘CDMO’) specializing in cell and gene therapy (‘CGT’) manufacturing with a particular focus on clinical and commercial supply of T cell therapies.

Despite advancements in oncology, more than 82% of patients with advanced metastatic cancer ultimately succumb to their disease. Current immunotherapies provide only limited survival benefits due to challenges such as T cell exhaustion, inadequate cell numbers, and limited antigen diversity. Swarm’s breakthrough T cell therapy platform, Swarm-T, integrates in vivo immune priming with proprietary ex vivo manufacturing to generate highly potent, non-exhausted, polyclonal T cells. Unlike conventional approaches, Swarm-T overcomes key limitations by delivering a powerful and sustained immune attack against solid tumors.

Through this partnership, Cellex will supply cellular starting material and oversee process transfer, GMP manufacturing, and quality control. Additionally, Cellex will provide regulatory compliance support and specialized infrastructure to accelerate Swarm’s therapies toward clinical trials in 2026. The partnership aims to accelerate clinical timelines, reduce manufacturing bottlenecks, and enhance scalability, to bring Swarm’s innovative T cell therapies to solid tumor patients in need.

Martin Olin, CEO of Swarm, said: “Swarm’s mission is to transform immunotherapy by overcoming its limitations and driving solid cancers into long-term remission. With Cellex’s deep expertise in cell collection, therapy manufacturing, and regulatory compliance, we can ensure a seamless, high-quality manufacturing process and advance clinical development, bringing life-changing treatments to patients with the reliability and scale they need.”

“We are excited to contribute to Swarm’s mission to drive innovation in solid cancer treatment,” said Prof. Dr. Gerhard Ehninger, Cellex’s CEO. “With our modern facilities and over 10 years of experience in T cell therapy manufacturing, we are well-positioned to help bring these transformative therapies to the clinic faster and more efficiently.”

About Swarm Oncology

Swarm Oncology is founded by Professor John Campbell, a renowned T cell therapy manufacturing expert and immunologist, and Delin Ventures, a specialist life sciences investor. Swarm Oncology is developing novel potent T cell therapies which overcome major shortcomings of immunotherapy approaches with the goal to drive solid cancers to complete remission. For more information, visit www.swarmoncology.bio.

About Cellex Cell Professionals

Cellex Cell Professionals is a leading, full service CDMO specializing in CGT. With its state-of-the-art facilities located in Cologne, Germany, and a proven track record of 10+ years in GMP-compliant autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing, Cellex is partnered with several major pharma and innovative biotech companies supporting their process development and clinical and commercial manufacturing. In addition, Cellex offers customized starting materials from healthy donors and patients affected by specific conditions for research, clinical and commercial purposes as well as storage and logistics services. Learn more at www.cellex.me/en.

