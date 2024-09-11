SUBSCRIBE
Sutro Biopharma to Host Research Forum Highlighting Next-Generation ADC Innovation and Near-term Pipeline, on October 10, 2024

September 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that it will host a Research Forum to highlight its pipeline of next-generation ADCs. The live webcast will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast Information:
To access the live audio webcast on Thursday, October 10, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, please go to https://ir.sutrobio.com/news-events/ir-calendar

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro’s continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Contact Emily White Sutro Biopharma (650) 823-7681 ewhite@sutrobio.com

