Susannah Cantrell Joins Ossium Health as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a bioengineering company dedicated to improving human health through its organ donor bone marrow banking platform, announced today that Dr. Susannah Cantrell, PhD, has joined its leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In her new role, Dr. Cantrell will be responsible for leading Ossium’s commercial strategy, go-to-market planning, and partnerships as the company scales its unique platform to meet the needs of the bone marrow transplant field. She will play a critical role in driving the company’s platform from development into full-scale commercial availability.

“Susannah brings a rare combination of commercial leadership, scientific rigor, and operational excellence — exactly what Ossium needs as we advance our platform,” said Kevin Caldwell, Co-Founder & CEO of Ossium Health. “Her track record of building high-performing commercial teams, especially in complex, regulated environments, will be invaluable as we expand adoption of our organ donor bone marrow.”

Dr. Cantrell brings more than two decades of experience in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Most recently, she served as Chief Business Officer at Brii Biosciences where she oversaw business development, alliance management, and commercial activities.

Prior to Brii Biosciences, Dr. Cantrell served as Chief Business Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Second Genome, where she oversaw the company’s operations, business development, finance, and facilities. Dr. Cantrell also served as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at Tricida, where she built a U.S.-focused commercial organization from the ground up. She held senior leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, including Vice President, Global Commercial Strategy & Marketing – Oncology, where she played a key part in growing Gilead’s oncology and inflammation business lines. Earlier in her career, Dr. Cantrell held various global sales and marketing roles at Genentech/Roche and GlaxoSmithKline.

Dr. Cantrell holds a B.A. in Biology from Westminster College and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“I am thrilled to join Ossium Health at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Dr. Cantrell. “Their platform has the potential to fundamentally change how we think about cell therapy, and I look forward to working with the team to bring those innovations to patients.”

Her appointment marks a significant step in strengthening Ossium’s leadership as the company prepares for its next phase of growth, advancing commercial readiness and supporting the upcoming launch of its bone marrow at transplant centers nationwide.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions, organ transplant rejection, and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

