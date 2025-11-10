Surrozen Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, with a focus on severe eye diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

Business Highlights

Surrozen remains focused on its ophthalmology pipeline, leveraging its Wnt biology expertise and antibody technologies to develop novel treatments for severe eye diseases.

Key Third Quarter Events and Planned Fourth Quarter Scientific Meetings in 2025

Ophthalmology Pipeline: The Company continues to progress its lead candidates, SZN-8141 and SZN-8143 in retinal diseases and remains on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SZN-8141 in 2026

Scientific Presentations Highlighting Next Generation Surrozen Wnt Therapeutics for Retinal Diseases The Company’s Vice President of Clinical Development, Daniel Chao, M.D., Ph.D. presented an overview of Next Generation Wnt Therapeutics in Retinal Diseases at Eyecelerator (American Academy of Ophthalmology) Meeting on October 16, 2025 The Company is scheduled to present an overview of Next Generation Wnt Therapeutics in Retinal Diseases at the Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) conference on November 22, 2025





Key Leadership Roles Strengthened to Support the Next Phase of Surrozen’s Growth, Expand Strategic Capabilities, and Bolster Surrozen’s Long-Term Success

Chief Financial Officer:

Andrew Maleki has joined the Surrozen management team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Maleki brings more than a decade of experience in the biotech industry spanning corporate strategy, business development and operational leadership, including playing a key role in raising over $500 million in capital. Most recently, he led corporate development and program leadership at Lassen Therapeutics, where he helped shape portfolio strategy and business development efforts. Prior to Lassen Therapeutics, Mr. Maleki held positions of increasing responsibility at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, where he led collaborations, licensing deals, and acquisitions across various therapeutic areas. Earlier in his career, he worked at PureTech Health and ClearView Healthcare Partners, where he developed a strong track record of guiding growth-stage biotechnology companies through critical inflection points.

Mr. Maleki holds a B.A. in Biology and Economics with distinction from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Chief Operating Officer :

Charles Williams, who has served in the dual role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO, will continue solely as COO. In this dedicated capacity, Mr. Williams will intensify his focus on strategic initiatives, corporate development and enterprise execution, working closely with the executive team to advance Surrozen’s corporate objectives and development programs.

“We continue to make significant progress with our ophthalmology pipeline and to further strengthen the depth and breadth of our management team to drive enterprise-wide execution focused on long-term growth and success” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “With the addition of Andrew Maleki to our strong leadership team, we are well positioned to advance our novel therapeutics toward clinical development while expanding our strategic capabilities and execution.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

- Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $81.3 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $90.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

- Revenue:

Collaboration and License Revenue : Collaboration and license revenue was zero for the quarter, compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2024, attributable to the recognition of a milestone achieved under a collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH in September 2024.

: Collaboration and license revenue was zero for the quarter, compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2024, attributable to the recognition of a milestone achieved under a collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH in September 2024. Research Service Revenue – Related Party: Research service revenue from a related party was $1.0 million for the quarter, compared to zero for the same period in 2024, driven by the collaboration with TCGFB, Inc. for TGF-β antibodies.

- Operating Expenses:

Research and Development Expenses : R&D expenses were $7.8 million for the quarter, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting a $2.7 million increased in manufacturing costs, lab expenses and consulting fees for our ophthalmology programs, and a $0.6 million increase in employee-related expenses, offset by a $0.8 million decrease in clinical expenses as a result of the discontinuation of clinical development of SZN-043.

: R&D expenses were $7.8 million for the quarter, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting a $2.7 million increased in manufacturing costs, lab expenses and consulting fees for our ophthalmology programs, and a $0.6 million increase in employee-related expenses, offset by a $0.8 million decrease in clinical expenses as a result of the discontinuation of clinical development of SZN-043. General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $4.1 million for the quarter, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2024, due to the increase in professional service fees.



- Other Income and Expenses:

Interest Income : Interest income was $1.0 million for the quarter, compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2024, as a result of an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

: Interest income was $1.0 million for the quarter, compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2024, as a result of an increase in cash and cash equivalents. Loss on Change in Fair Value of Tranche Liability : Loss on change in fair value of tranche liability was $40.7 million, compared to zero for the same period in 2024, driven by the non-cash change in fair value of tranche liability.

: Loss on change in fair value of tranche liability was $40.7 million, compared to zero for the same period in 2024, driven by the non-cash change in fair value of tranche liability. Other Expense, Net: Other expense, net was $20.9 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2024, primarily driven by the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liabilities.



- Net Loss: Net loss was $71.6 million, or ($8.36) per share for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.44) per share, for the same period in 2024.

Surrozen’s Ophthalmology Portfolio

About SZN-8141 for retinal diseases

SZN-8141 combines Frizzled 4 (Fzd4) agonism and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) antagonism, which has the potential to provide benefits over treatment with single agents for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD). The current standard of care for diabetic retinopathy (including DME), retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD is intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF monotherapies. In addition, Fzd4 monotherapy has demonstrated proof of concept in DME in clinical trials. We believe SZN-8141 has the potential to treat multiple retinal vascular diseases and be differentiated from existing therapies. Data generated in preclinical models of retinal vascular diseases demonstrated that SZN-8141 stimulated Wnt signaling and induced normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.

About SZN-8143 for retinal diseases

SZN-8143 combines Fzd4 agonism, VEGF antagonism, and interleukin-6 (IL-6) antagonism which may have benefits over single agents for treatment of DME/wet AMD/uveitic macular edema (UME). The current standard of care for diabetic retinopathy (including DME), retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD is intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF monotherapies. In addition, Fzd4 monotherapy has demonstrated proof of concept in clinical trials for retinal disease. We believe SZN-8143 has the potential to treat multiple retinal vascular diseases and be differentiated from existing therapies. Data generated in preclinical models of retinal vascular diseases demonstrated that SZN-8143 stimulated Wnt signaling and induced normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.

About SZN-413 for Retinal Diseases and Corporate Partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim

SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling designed using Surrozen’s SWAP™ technology. It is currently being developed for the treatment of retinal diseases through a strategic partnership (and agreement) with Boehringer Ingelheim (BI). Data generated by Surrozen with SZN-413 in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-413 could potently stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth, suppress pathological vessel growth and reduce vascular leakage. This novel approach could thus potentially allow for regeneration of healthy eye tissue, not only halting retinopathy, but possibly allowing for a full reversal of the patient’s disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim received an exclusive, worldwide license to develop SZN-413 and other Fzd4-specific Wnt-modulating molecules for all purposes, including as a treatment for retinal diseases, in exchange for an upfront payment to Surrozen of $12.5 million and up to $586.5 million in success-based development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to mid-single digit to low-double digit royalties on sales.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company, pioneering a new class of Wnt-based therapeutics designed to repair and restore tissue function, focused in ophthalmology. Built on deep scientific expertise and a proprietary antibody-engineering platform, Surrozen develops multifunctional biologics that selectively activate Wnt signaling — alone or in combination with other key disease pathways — to address serious ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Our approach aims to deliver best-in-class, durable therapies that have the potential to transform patient outcomes and create significant long-term value. For more information, visit www.surrozen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical and clinical trials with respect to its product candidates and potential future drug candidates; the Company's ability to fund its preclinical and clinical trials and development efforts, whether with existing funds or through additional fundraising; Surrozen's ability to identify, develop and commercialize drug candidates; Surrozen's ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical studies for its product candidates; the effects that arise from volatility in global economic, political, regulatory and market conditions; and all other factors discussed in Surrozen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed, and Surrozen's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Surrozen has filed, or will file, with the SEC.

SURROZEN, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Collaboration and license revenue $ — $ 10,000 $ — $ 10,000 Research service revenue – related party 983 — 2,949 — Total revenue 983 10,000 2,949 10,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,774 5,200 20,374 15,782 General and administrative 4,094 3,568 12,028 11,165 Total operating expenses 11,868 8,768 32,402 26,947 (Loss) income from operations (10,885 ) 1,232 (29,453 ) (16,947 ) Interest income 911 431 2,232 1,306 Loss on issuance of common stock,

pre-funded warrants and warrants

in the 2024 PIPE — — — (20,397 ) Loss on amendment and cancellation of

warrants — — (2,073 ) — Loss on execution of the 2025 PIPE — — (71,084 ) — Loss (gain) on change in fair value of

tranche liability (40,748 ) — 7,112 — Gain on settlement of tranche liability — — 1,117 — Other (expense) income, net (20,921 ) (3,097 ) 33,282 513 Net loss $ (71,643 ) $ (1,434 ) $ (58,867 ) $ (35,525 ) Net loss attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (71,643 ) $ (1,434 ) $ (58,867 ) $ (35,525 ) Net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (8.36 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (8.49 ) $ (12.57 ) Weighted-average shares used in

computing net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted 8,571 3,228 6,931 2,826





SURROZEN, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024(1) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,335 $ 34,565 Accounts receivable 2,317 2,039 Accounts receivable – related party 251 502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,957 1,826 Total current assets 85,860 38,932 Property and equipment, net 139 562 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,450 7,801 Restricted cash 688 688 Warrant asset 845 153 Other assets 64 331 Total assets $ 94,046 $ 48,467 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 538 $ 306 Accrued and other liabilities 4,746 5,180 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,244 1,829 Total current liabilities 6,528 7,315 Lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 5,838 6,640 Warrant liabilities 53,544 55,892 Tranche liability 51,651 — Total liabilities 117,561 69,847 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 — Additional paid-in-capital 320,610 263,879 Accumulated deficit (344,126 ) (285,259 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (23,515 ) (21,380 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 94,046 $ 48,467



