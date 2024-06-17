SUBSCRIBE
Surrozen, Inc.

Repair. Restore. Renew

Surrozen is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel regenerative medicines with a focus on unlocking the powerful self-renewal properties of the body through specific control of the Wnt signaling pathway. Surrozen is at pre-clinical stage, and anticipates its first clinical trials will be underway in 2022. Surrozen (SRZN) became publicly traded in August of 2021.

  • NextGen Class of 2018
171 Oyster Point Boulevard Suite 400 South San Francisco California 94080 US
Tel: 650-475-2820
Culture

Our inclusive and pioneering culture creates a sense of belonging, impact, adventure and fun. Join us and Collaborate, Lead, Innovate Motivate and be Brave, Open and Nurturing at Surrozen!

Total Rewards

Surrozen offers a competitive total rewards package that includes:

  • Health and welfare benefits
  • Generous vacation, sick leave, and company paid holidays
  • 401k match
  • Company sponsored events, adventures and weekly lunches
  • Bring your dog to work Fridays

Our Values
Our inclusive and pioneering culture creates a sense of belonging, impact, adventure and fun. Our values are not just words on the wall. We embody these shared principles in our work and daily interactions. Collaborate, Lead, Innovate, Motivate and be Brave, Open and Nurturing.

EMPOWERED PATIENT PODCAST
Modulating the Wnt Signaling Pathway to Treat Specific Injury or Organ with Craig Parker Surrozen
Craig Parker is the Chief Executive Officer at Surrozen. Their research in the Wnt pathway and proteins identified these are critical to maintaining tissues in our body and are found in tissues as diverse as the lung, intestine, liver, sensory hair cells, and the eye. The company is first targeting a patient population with a severe alcoholic injury to the liver who are not eligible for transplant but would benefit from regeneration in their liver.
Listen Here
NEWS
Drug Development
Surrozen Pauses Phase I Trial Following Liver Enzyme Elevations
Surrozen announced it paused its Phase I study in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis as several healthy participants showed increased levels of liver enzymes.
November 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
The Surrozen Team at San Francisco Bay’s Angel Isl
Business
Boehringer and Surrozen Seek Retinal Therapies Along the Wnt Pathway
Surrozen announced Thursday it has partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim to research and develop a therapeutic for the treatment of retinal diseases.
October 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Avillion Attack Asthma
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
May 20, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
The Surrozen Team at San Francisco Bay’s Angel Isl
Business
Traversing the Wnt Pathway with Intellectual Curiosity and Collaboration
Surrozen’s ethos is “CLIMB ON”. This catchy and focus-appropriate acronym stands for Collaborate, Lead, Innovate, Motivate and be Brave, Open and Nurturing.
December 6, 2021
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 7
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 6, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Money on the Move: April 14-20
Investment funds continue springing up into life sciences companies across the globe. Here’s where the money’s being planted this week.
April 20, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
NextGen Bio Class of 2018
Bio NC
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
December 4, 2017
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Proteostasis and Roche Diagnostics Ink Huge Space in New Boston Hub
Job Trends
Bay Area Biotech Surrozen Launches With $33 Million and Could Double Its Headcount by Next Year
February 15, 2017
 · 
2 min read
IN THE PRESS
Business
Surrozen Provides First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
May 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Drug Development
Surrozen Announces Safety, Pharmacodynamic and Liver Function Data for SZN-043
April 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Surrozen Announces up to $192.5 Million Private Placement of Securities Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
April 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Surrozen Provides Corporate Update on Clinical Programs
January 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Surrozen Provides Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
November 8, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Business
Surrozen Provides Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
August 9, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Surrozen Publishes Study in Nature Communications Demonstrating the Promise of a Fzd4 Wnt Antibody in Treating Ischemic Stroke
June 5, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
Surrozen Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Eric Bjerkholt
April 5, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Surrozen Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Update on Clinical Pipeline and Corporate Progress
March 22, 2023
 · 
16 min read
Business
Surrozen To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 22, 2023
March 20, 2023
 · 
1 min read
