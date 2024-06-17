Surrozen, Inc.
Repair. Restore. Renew
Surrozen is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel regenerative medicines with a focus on unlocking the powerful self-renewal properties of the body through specific control of the Wnt signaling pathway. Surrozen is at pre-clinical stage, and anticipates its first clinical trials will be underway in 2022. Surrozen (SRZN) became publicly traded in August of 2021.
Culture
Our inclusive and pioneering culture creates a sense of belonging, impact, adventure and fun. Join us and Collaborate, Lead, Innovate Motivate and be Brave, Open and Nurturing at Surrozen!
Total Rewards
Surrozen offers a competitive total rewards package that includes:
- Health and welfare benefits
- Generous vacation, sick leave, and company paid holidays
- 401k match
- Company sponsored events, adventures and weekly lunches
- Bring your dog to work Fridays
Our Values
Craig Parker is the Chief Executive Officer at Surrozen. Their research in the Wnt pathway and proteins identified these are critical to maintaining tissues in our body and are found in tissues as diverse as the lung, intestine, liver, sensory hair cells, and the eye. The company is first targeting a patient population with a severe alcoholic injury to the liver who are not eligible for transplant but would benefit from regeneration in their liver.