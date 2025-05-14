Surrozen Granted Patent from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Directed to Antibody-Based Molecules Targeting Key Receptors in the Wnt Pathway

Newly granted patent is part of the expanding intellectual property portfolio directed to:

-generating novel and selective Wnt surrogate molecules with potentially broad therapeutic utility and

-incorporating novel discoveries related to requirements for efficient and selective Wnt pathway signaling

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt Pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,297,278.

Surrozen has six issued U.S. patents, 10 patents issued in other countries, 11 patent families pending in the U.S. and other countries, five patent families pending in the U.S. only, two pending PCT applications, and four patent families with pending U.S. provisional applications, and has two in-licensed patent families related to the Wnt pathway and its modulation. In May 2025, Surrozen was granted U.S. Patent No. 12,297,278 related to its SWAPTM technology. The patent covers tetravalent, multi-specific Wnt surrogates comprised of: two Frizzled (Fzd) binding regions that specifically bind to two Fzd receptors, wherein each of the two Fzd binding regions comprises an antibody or antigen-binding fragment of the antibody; and two LRP5/6 binding regions that specifically bind to a Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor-related protein 5 (LRP5) and/or a LDL receptor-related protein 6 (LRP6), wherein each of the two LRP5/6 binding regions comprises an antibody or antigen-binding fragment of the antibody, and wherein each of the two LRP5/6 binding regions is fused to one of the two Fzd binding regions via a linker moiety.

Surrozen’s novel Wnt surrogate molecules are tetravalent antibodies that bring together two different sets of antibody-binding domains—one set that binds to Fzd and another set that binds to LRP. Inducing the simple bi-molecular interaction of one Fzd and one LRP is insufficient to induce efficient Wnt signaling. Surrozen has shown that: 1) multivalent binding to Fzd and LRP is a requirement for maximal signaling through selective surrogate Wnt molecules; and 2) potency and effects of selective Wnt surrogates can be tuned through the valency of Fzd and LRP binders, the properties of each binder, as well as the format of bispecific molecules.

"The issuance of this patent demonstrates our continuing leadership in discovering novel, antibody-based technologies for surrogate Wnt molecules that selectively and potently modulate Wnt signaling. We believe this recently issued patent covers a broad range of antibody-based approaches to modulating Wnt signaling through Fzd and Lrp receptors,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen.

Ophthalmology Portfolio

About SZN-8141 for Retinal Diseases

SZN-8141 combines Frizzled 4 (Fzd4) agonism and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) antagonism, which has the potential to provide benefits over treatment with single agents for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD). The current standard of care for diabetic retinopathy (including DME), retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD is intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF monotherapies. In addition, Fzd4 monotherapy has demonstrated proof of concept in DME in clinical trials. We believe SZN-8141 has the potential to treat multiple retinopathy indications and be differentiated from existing therapies. Data generated in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-8141 stimulated Wnt signaling and induced normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.

About SZN-8143 for Retinal Diseases

SZN-8143 combines Fzd4 agonism, VEGF antagonism, and interleukin-6 (IL-6) antagonism which may have benefits over single agents for treatment of DME/wet AMD/uveitic macular edema (UME). The current standard of care for diabetic retinopathy (including DME), retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD is intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF monotherapies. In addition, Fzd4 monotherapy has demonstrated proof of concept in clinical trials for retinal disease. We believe SZN-8143 has the potential to treat multiple retinopathy indications and be differentiated from existing therapies. Data generated in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-8143 stimulated Wnt signaling and induced normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.

About SZN-413 for Retinal Diseases

SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling designed using Surrozen’s SWAP™ technology. It is currently being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular-associated diseases. Data generated by Surrozen with SZN-413 in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-413 could potently stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth, suppress pathological vessel growth and reduce vascular leakage. This novel approach could thus potentially allow for regeneration of healthy eye tissue, not only halting retinopathy, but possibly allowing for a full reversal of the patient’s disease.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company developing tissue-specific antibodies to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, with a current focus on ophthalmology. Its proprietary technologies aim to harness the body’s biological repair mechanisms to treat severe diseases. For more information, visit www.surrozen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “expect,” “could,” or the negative of these words and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Surrozen’s expanding intellectual property portfolio and expectations regarding coverage, ability to generate novel and selective Wnt surrogate molecules with potentially broad therapeutic utility, incorporating novel discoveries related to requirements for efficient and selective Wnt pathway signaling and Surrozen’s discovery, research and development activities, in particular its development plans for its product candidates (including the potential benefits and potential differentiation from existing therapies of such product candidates). These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Surrozen and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Surrozen. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical and clinical trials with respect to its product candidates and potential future drug candidates; the Company’s ability to fund its preclinical and clinical trials and development efforts, whether with existing funds or through additional fundraising; Surrozen’s ability to identify, develop and commercialize drug candidates; Surrozen’s ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical studies for its product candidates; the effects that arise from volatility in global economic, political, regulatory and market conditions; and all other factors discussed in Surrozen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Surrozen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Surrozen has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Surrozen presently does not know, or that Surrozen currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Surrozen’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Surrozen anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Surrozen may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Surrozen specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Surrozen’s assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor/Media Contact:

Email: Investorinfo@surrozen.com