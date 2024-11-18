Surprising Study Finds No Link Between Rheumatoid Arthritis and Transfusion Risk After Knee Replacement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having rheumatoid arthritis (RA) was not a risk factor for needing a blood transfusion during or after total knee replacement, according to a new study by HSS researchers presented today at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, ACR Convergence 2024.¹

Advancements in surgical techniques and the increased use of a medication called tranexamic acid for preventing and controlling bleeding have made it possible for many patients undergoing knee replacement to avoid needing a transfusion, which requires hospital admission for at least a day.

Despite these advancements, it was believed that patients with RA undergoing orthopedic surgeries had an elevated risk of transfusion since they tend to have higher rates of anemia compared to the individuals without the disease. RA occurs in about 1% of the general American population.² About 4% of patients having joint replacement surgeries at HSS have the disease.

“Learning that rheumatoid arthritis was not a transfusion risk factor was unexpected,” said HSS rheumatologist Susan M. Goodman, MD, co-author of the study. “However, we believe presurgical care, including proactively managing chronic anemia before surgery, played a key role in minimizing transfusion risk.”

For their study, Dr. Goodman, HSS rheumatologist Linda A. Russell, MD, and colleagues analyzed hospital records for more than 29,000 patients who had a single total knee arthroplasty procedure at HSS from February 2016 to December 2022. A total of 822 patients, or 2.8%, received transfusions. The transfusion rate declined significantly during the study period from 5.7% in 2016 to 0.9% in 2022.

The investigators reviewed patient demographics such as age and sex, preoperative hemoglobin levels, RA diagnosis and the use of tranexamic acid during surgery, and then looked for associations with transfusion risk.

“In addition to finding that rheumatoid arthritis was not a transfusion risk factor, analysis revealed that a higher preoperative hemoglobin level and the use of tranexamic acid significantly decreased transfusion risk, while being male and having a greater burden of other diseases increased risk,” said HSS pre-doctoral student and research assistant Stephen Batter, BA, the presenting author of the poster summarizing the study.

The research team plans to use their unexpected findings to develop a tool to identify patients with different levels of transfusion risk based on preoperative hemoglobin level, sex, age and health status. This initiative may help orthopedic surgeons better anticipate which patients can safely avoid transfusion and may be suitable candidates for outpatient knee replacement surgery.

Authors: Stephen Batter, BA, Huong Do, MA, Dongmei Sun, PhD, Ahmed Deeb, BA, Trang Bui, MD, Jason L. Blevins, MD, Mark P. Figgie, MD, Gwo-Chin Lee, MD, J. Alex B. Gibbons, BA, Bella Mehta, MD, MS, MBBS, Susan M. Goodman, MD, Linda Russell, MD.

