Surmodics Launches MetalPro(TM) Direct-to-Metal Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Devices

High-performance hydrophilic coatings bond directly to metal surfaces without primers or tie-coats, simplifying manufacturing and expanding design flexibility.

Surmodics Inc., a leading provider of surface technologies and performance coatings for the medical device industry, today announced at the opening of the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in San Diego the launch of MetalPro™ direct-to-metal UV cure hydrophilic coatings engineered to bond directly to metal surfaces without primers or tie-layers.

By eliminating additional tie-layers, MetalPro simplifies coating applications, reduces process complexity and has the potential to lower overall coating costs. The direct-to-metal approach also provides manufacturers with greater design flexibility, particularly for complex catheter systems where coating thickness and mechanical performance are important considerations.

"Medical device engineers are continually challenged to improve device performance while simplifying manufacturing and managing costs," said Bob Hergenrother, PhD, Vice President of R&D and Innovation at Surmodics. "MetalPro addresses these challenges by combining high-performance hydrophilic coating technology with a simplified, direct-to-metal application process. While MetalPro is a new platform, its underlying hydrophilic coating technologies build on decades of use in medical device applications. That established history offers manufacturers a familiar technical foundation as they evaluate MetalPro for new designs."

Engineered for medical-grade metals, including stainless steel and nitinol, MetalPro is designed to provide consistent lubricity, durability and coating quality for devices navigating complex vascular anatomy. Potential applications include guidewires, hypotubes, coils and other metal components used in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular and neurovascular procedures.

"Our customers are looking for coating technologies that deliver consistent, high-quality device performance while reducing manufacturing complexity and overall production costs," said Charlie Olson, Senior Vice President & President, Surmodics Medical Device Coatings. "We are also hearing growing interest in lubricious alternatives to PTFE- and PFAS-containing materials, particularly for guidewires and other metal components. MetalPro expands the options available to address both priorities."

The launch builds on Surmodics' broader portfolio of UV and thermal hydrophilic coatings, hemocompatible surface technologies, drug delivery capabilities and Analytical Testing Services. Combined with Surmodics' application development expertise, rapid feasibility programs and commercial coating services, these technologies provide medical device manufacturers with comprehensive solutions from early development through commercial production.

About Surmodics

Surmodics provides performance coatings, surface technologies, specialty polymers, analytical testing, drug delivery and catheter development capabilities to the medical device industry. With nearly 50 years of experience in surface technology and biomaterials, Surmodics helps medical device developers address complex surface challenges and improve device performance. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com.

Media Contact

Jay Thompson

jay.thompson@surmodics.com

SOURCE: Surmodics Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire