SurgiBox Expands European Presence Through Strategic Partnership with Ondatec Medical in Türkiye

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgiBox, Inc., a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to bringing safe surgery to every patient, today announced a strategic partnership with Ondatec Medical, a leading medical device distributor in Türkiye. This collaboration represents an important milestone in SurgiBox's mission to expand access to its innovative surgical containment and protection technologies throughout the European and Middle Eastern markets.

Ondatec is a well-established Turkish company operating in the field of medical devices, hospital equipment, and healthcare technologies. The company proudly contributes to the development of the healthcare sector by providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality products to both public and private hospitals throughout Türkiye. With strong expertise in marketing and sales, Ondatec is positioned as a reliable partner in the industry.

The partnership will enable SurgiBox to leverage Ondatec's established distribution network and deep market knowledge to introduce its portable surgical environment technology to Turkish hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities across both public and private sectors.

"We are very excited to partner with such a well-regarded distributor with extensive knowledge of the Turkish healthcare landscape and dedication to advancing medical care across," said Kelly Laurel, COO of SurgiBox. "This strategic alliance with Ondatec Medical strengthens our commitment to making safe surgery accessible in regions where maintaining optimal surgical conditions can be challenging. Together, we will accelerate our growth throughout Türkiye and the broader region while ensuring Turkish healthcare providers have seamless access to our innovative surgical solutions."

Ondatec will be responsible for marketing, distributing, and providing local support for SurgiBox's products in ensuring healthcare providers have access to the necessary training and resources to effectively utilize the technology.

"We believe that portable and sterile surgical solutions like SurgiBox will transform healthcare access, especially in disaster zones and hard-to-reach areas," said Mr. Oğuz Akkaya, Managing Partner of Ondatec Medical. "We are very proud to bring this innovative technology to Türkiye and add value to the healthcare sector."

This strategic partnership is part of SurgiBox's global expansion strategy, which aims to make safe surgery accessible to patients worldwide, particularly in regions where maintaining safe surgical conditions can be challenging due to geographical constraints, natural disasters, or infrastructure limitations.

About SurgiBox, Inc.

SurgiBox, Inc. is a medical technology company committed to bringing safe surgery to patients, anytime, any place. SurgiBox is a pioneer in portable surgical care, enabling safe and effective procedures in austere environments, disaster and conflict zones, and medical facilities overwhelmed by surgical backlogs. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SurgiBox aims to revolutionize the delivery of surgical care.

About Ondatec Medical

Ondatec is a Turkish company operating in the field of medical devices, hospital equipment, and healthcare technologies. The company contributes to the development of the healthcare sector by providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality products to both public and private hospitals throughout Türkiye. With strong expertise in marketing and sales, Ondatec serves as a reliable partner in advancing healthcare technology access across the Turkish market.

Media Contact:

Karen Bernstein, Global Partnerships Director

press@surgibox.com