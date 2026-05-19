SUO-CTC and CG Oncology Announce Award Recipients of the Second Annual Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Research Fellowship Award

Patrick Hensley, MD and Daniel Joyce, MD, MS each received a grant up to $50,000.00 to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research to improve the treatment of NMIBC





Last year’s awardees recently presented their research at the SUO 2026 Annual Meeting at the AUA





SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and DALLAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC), a national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists, and CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced the recipients of the second annual CG-SUO-CTC NMIBC Research Fellowship designed to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC). They include:

Patrick Hensley, MD, University of Kentucky Research Foundation

Development of an artificial intelligence powered prognostic biomarker for intravesical cretostimogene in BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Daniel Joyce, MD, MS, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Providing individualized price transparency at the point of care for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Additionally, the 2025 NMIBC Research Fellowship grant recipients presented their research at the SUO 2026 Annual Meeting at the AUA. The details of their presentations are as follows:

Taylor A. Goodstein, MD, Emory University

Spatial transcriptomic profiling of the tumor microenvironment in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients treated with novel intravesical gene therapies

Saum B. Ghodoussipour, MD, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Dynamic intra-tumor heterogeneity in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

“Partnering with the SUO-CTC on this fellowship reflects our shared commitment to advancing care for patients with bladder cancer,” said Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, CG Oncology. “By supporting innovative research and fostering collaboration, this program helps accelerate progress toward meaningful breakthroughs that can make a lasting difference for patients.”

Drs. Goodstein and Ghodoussipour shared reflections on the impact of the fellowship:

“This fellowship was instrumental in advancing my work. It gave me the opportunity to collaborate with an outstanding mentor and share our research at AUA. It strengthened my commitment to improving understanding and care for patients with NMIBC,” said Dr. Goodstein.

Dr. Ghodoussipour added, “Receiving this fellowship allowed me to explore critical scientific questions in NMIBC early in my career. The support and mentorship were invaluable, and presenting at AUA was a meaningful milestone. It reinforced my dedication to advancing research that can improve patient outcomes.”

To learn more about the fellowship, please visit https://suoctc.org/about/links/suo-ctc-nmibc-fellowship.aspx

About The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC)

SUO-CTC is a clinical research investigator network of over 750 members from more than 350 clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada. This national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists is committed to furthering urology research. The SUO-CTC is a registered 501c3 not-for-profit corporation and has a cooperative relationship with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). To learn more please visit: https://suoctc.org/

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts:

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Megan Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

megan.knight@cgoncology.com



SUO-CTC

Pam Murphy

Executive Director, Clinical Research Services

pam@wjweiser.com

