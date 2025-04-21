Sunshine Biopharma Launches Everolimus In Canada, an Oncology Drug with an Estimated Global Market of $2.5 Billion

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has launched Everolimus in the Canadian generic prescription drugs market.

Everolimus is a generic equivalent of the brand name Afinitor®. Everolimus is indicated for the treatment of (i) advanced renal cell carcinoma, (ii) breast cancer in post-menopausal women with advanced HER2-negative genotype, (iii) progressive well or moderately differentiated neuroendocrine tumors of pancreatic, gastrointestinal or lung origin, and (iv) subependymal giant cell astrocytoma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. Nora Pharma’s Everolimus is available in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg and comes in blister packs of 30 tablets.

According to DATAINTELO, the global Everolimus market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, reaching around $4.8 billion by 2032. The Canadian segment of the global market is approximately 2.2% and increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% (IQVIA Pharmafocus 2027).

“Our presence in the industry is propelled by a relentless pursuit of progress,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “Through continued investment in cutting-edge technologies, breakthrough research, and strategic partnerships, we are advancing solutions that create lasting impact for patients,” he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 70 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and more than 15 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in remainder of 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched is NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®. Like NEULASTA®, NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving anti-neoplastic therapy. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

