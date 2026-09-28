Sun Nuclear to Unveil New Innovations Aimed at Strengthening Clinical Confidence at ASTRO 2026

New linac health command center turns fragmented QA data into early warnings of machine failure

Dedicated talks, demos and hands-on experience highlight Mirion Medical solutions for radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) programs

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, will bring next-generation innovations for next-level confidence to the ASTRO 2026 Annual Meeting, beginning Sunday, September 27, in Boston. At Booth 915, attendees will get a first look at new solutions for radiation therapy quality assurance (QA), alongside dedicated programming on smarter QA workflows and one of oncology's fastest-growing areas: radiopharmaceutical therapy.

An Exclusive Look: A New Way to See Machine Health

ASTRO attendees will get a first look at a new way to track and act on QA data across machines, vendors, and sites. More than a data repository, this new software platform serves as a linac health command center. It applies statistical process control to flag risks early to avoid unplanned downtime and reduce treatment interruptions and delays. ASTRO attendees are invited to booth 915 on Sunday, September 27, 11:15 a.m. for an exclusive platform preview.

Confidence Across the Department

Throughout the meeting, attendees can attend clinical talks and see live demos of the technologies driving Sun Nuclear's next-generation solutions portfolio: Plan AI™ for faster treatment planning, Daily QA™ 4 Pro for streamlined daily machine QA, and AdaptCHECK™ for patient-specific adaptive radiotherapy workflows.

Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (RPT) In Focus

Radiopharmaceutical therapy is among the fastest-growing fields in oncology, and Sun Nuclear is bringing dedicated focus to it at ASTRO 2026. Booth 915 will include a space where attendees can speak with experts on nuclear medicine solutions purpose-built for theranostics program workflows. Attendees can also join RPT-focused talks within the booth and attend the ASTRO Radiopharmaceutical Therapies Hands-on Experience in Room 251, featuring solutions from Capintec, a Mirion Medical company.

“Confidence in cancer care depends on clarity, whether that's knowing a machine is performing as it should or knowing a new therapy program is built on the right foundation,” said Margaret Johns, President, Sun Nuclear - Radiation Therapy QA. “At ASTRO, we're demonstrating how our innovations provide that clarity to departments across the board, from daily QA to emerging fields like radiopharmaceutical therapy.”

Visit Booth 915 for live demonstrations and dedicated talks throughout the meeting. For the full schedule and to reserve a demo, visit sunnuclear.com/astro.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion, providing innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. More than 6,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Learn more: sunnuclear.com.

Sun Nuclear, Daily QA 4 Pro, Plan AI, and AdaptCHECK are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

For investor inquiries:

Eric Linn, ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny, media@mirion.com