Summit Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application (BLA) Seeking Approval for Ivonescimab in Combination with Chemotherapy in Treatment of Patients with EGFRm NSCLC Post-TKI Therapy

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMMT--Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit," "we," or the "Company") today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing Summit's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) post-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. The FDA provided a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal action date of November 14, 2026.

The BLA was submitted based on the overall results of the Phase III HARMONi trial, which evaluated ivonescimab plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy compared to placebo plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who were previously treated with a 3rd generation EGFR TKI.

The FDA has noted that they intend to perform a complete review of the accepted and filed application in accordance with draft guidance, Good Review Management Principles and Practices for New Drug Applications and Biologics License Applications.1 This includes planned mid-cycle and wrap-up meetings, and, subject to major deficiencies not being identified during the FDA's review, proposed labeling, prior to the PDUFA date.

About Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab, known as SMT112 in Summit’s license territories, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, and as AK112 outside of Summit’s license territories, is a novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. By design, ivonescimab displays unique cooperative binding to each of its intended targets with multifold higher affinity to PD-1 when in the presence of VEGF.

This is intended to differentiate ivonescimab as there is potentially higher expression (presence) of both PD-1 and VEGF in tumor tissue and the tumor microenvironment (TME) as compared to normal tissue in the body. We believe ivonescimab’s specifically engineered tetravalent structure (four binding sites) enables higher avidity (accumulated strength of multiple binding interactions) in the TME (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025). This tetravalent structure, the intentional novel design of the molecule, and bringing these two targets into a single bispecific antibody with cooperative binding qualities have the potential to direct ivonescimab to the tumor tissue versus healthy tissue. The intent of this design, together with a half-life of 6 to 7 days after the first dose (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025) increasing to approximately 10 days at steady state dosing, is to improve upon previously established efficacy thresholds, side effects, and safety profiles associated with prior approved drugs to these targets.

Ivonescimab was engineered by Akeso Inc. (HKEX Code: 9926.HK) and is currently utilized in multiple Phase III clinical trials. Over 4,000 patients have been treated with ivonescimab in clinical studies globally, and over 60,000 patients when considering those treated in a commercial setting in China, as noted by Akeso.

There are currently 14 Phase III clinical studies that are either ongoing or have been completed studying ivonescimab, ten of which are being conducted in China by Akeso and four of which are Summit-sponsored global studies. Summit began its clinical development of ivonescimab in NSCLC, commencing enrollment in 2023 in two multiregional Phase III clinical trials, HARMONi and HARMONi-3. In 2025, the Company began enrolling patients in HARMONi-7. Summit expanded its Phase III clinical development program into CRC in the fourth quarter of 2025 by initiating enrollment in HARMONi-GI3.

HARMONi is a Phase III clinical trial which intends to evaluate ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who were previously treated with a 3rd generation EGFR TKI (e.g., osimertinib). Detailed results of the study were provided in September 2025, and a Biologics License Application (BLA) was submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing authorization; the goal Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is November 14, 2026.

HARMONi-3 is a Phase III clinical trial, which is intended to evaluate ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic, squamous or non-squamous NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-7 is a Phase III clinical trial which is intended to evaluate ivonescimab monotherapy compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-GI3 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy compared with bevacizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with first-line unresectable metastatic CRC.

In addition, Akeso has recently had positive read-outs in three single-region (China), randomized Phase III clinical trials, HARMONi-A, HARMONi-2, and HARMONi-6, for ivonescimab in NSCLC, including a statistically significant overall survival benefit in HARMONi-A with a manageable safety profile in each study.

HARMONi-A was a Phase III clinical trial which evaluated ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with an EGFR TKI.

HARMONi-2 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating monotherapy ivonescimab against monotherapy pembrolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have positive PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-6 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy compared with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression.

Akeso is actively conducting multiple Phase III clinical studies in settings outside of NSCLC, including biliary tract cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer.

Ivonescimab is an investigational therapy that is not approved by any regulatory authority in Summit’s license territories, including the United States and Europe. Ivonescimab was initially approved for marketing authorization in China in May 2024. Ivonescimab was granted Fast Track designation by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the HARMONi clinical trial setting.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003 and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol "SMMT"). We are headquartered in Miami, Florida, and we have additional offices in Menlo Park, California, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.smmttx.com and follow us on X @SMMT_TX.

