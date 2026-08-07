Sumitomo Pharma America Earns 2026-2027 Great Place to Work Certification™

–89% of employees say SMPA is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average US company

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (SMPA) today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for July 2026-2027. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at SMPA. This year, 89% of company employees said SMPA is a great place to work – compared to just 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

“When employees have a positive perception of the company, it becomes a powerful driver of engagement, performance, and business success,” said Betzy Estrada, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sumitomo Pharma America. “A great employee experience is not simply the manifestation of a great corporate culture – it is an endorsement of our direction and an embrace of the promise of our mission. We are incredibly proud to have earned this recognition from our employees and to have become Great Place To Work-Certified™.”

Additional figures from the Great Place to Work survey demonstrate high SMPA employee satisfaction. Fully 95% of SMPA employees felt that they are made to feel welcome when they join the organization, while 93% feel a sense of pride in what they have been able to accomplish. And most importantly, 91% of SMPA colleagues believe that they are making a difference at the company.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company based in Japan with key operations in the U.S. (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.) focused on addressing patient needs in oncology, urology, women's health, rare diseases, cell & gene therapies, and CNS. With products in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and a diverse pipeline of early- to late-stage assets, we aim to accelerate discovery, research, and development to bring novel therapies to patients sooner. For more information on SMPA, visit our website https://www.us.sumitomo-pharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The Sumitomo corporate symbol mark is a registered trademark of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., used under license. SUMITOMO PHARMA is a trademark of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., used under license. SUMITOMO is a registered trademark of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., used under license. Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

©2026 Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. All rights reserved.

For further information: SMPA CONTACT: Dave Murdoch, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., david.murdoch@us.sumitomo-pharma.com, +1 (774) 405-5570