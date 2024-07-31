SUBSCRIBE
Sumitomo Pharma America

55 Cambridge Parkway Suite 102W Cambridge, MA 02142 US
Tel: +1(508)481-6700
Visit website
Email Us
NEWS
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Sumitomo, Kineta, IDRx and More
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Myovant CEO David Marek, Courtesy Myovant Sciences
Deals
Weeks after Rejecting First Offer, Myovant Agrees to Acquisition by Sumitovant
Myovant Sciences agreed to be acquired by Sumitovant Biopharma for $2.9 billion - three weeks after turning down a previous offer.
October 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Myovant CEO David Marek, Courtesy Myovant Sciences
Deals
Myovant Turns Down Acquisition Offer from Largest Stakeholder
Myovant Sciences formed a special committee of independent directors to assess Sumitovant Biopharma’s offer after Sumitovant announced plans to acquire the company.
October 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pictured: FDA sign at headquarters/Courtesy of Get
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Coherus, Sanofi and Regeneron, Acadia, Myovant and Pfizer
The end of July is busy for the FDA, with Coherus, Sanofi, Acadia, Myovant and Pfizer having PDUFA dates filling the calendar. Here’s a look.
July 29, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Makes Pfizer, Myovant Wait on Approval For Myfembree
The FDA has extended the review period for Myfembree, following the supplemental New Drug Application from Pfizer and Myovant. Here’s more about this news.
May 6, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Phathom, Myovant/Pfizer and Bluebird Bio
As May gets off to a slow start for the FDA calendar, a few companies have important target action dates.
April 29, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
Myovant Stumbles on FDA Concerns Over Pfizer-Partnered Endometriosis Drug
Myovant said that the FDA provided notice it had found deficiencies that will preclude any potential discussion of labeling or post-marketing requirements at this time.
April 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Alkermes, Myovant & Pfizer, Scynexi and Liminal
The U.S. FDA is starting off the summer months with a busy week after the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Here’s a look.
May 28, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
A new method is approved by FDA for macular edema
Drug Development
Relief for Women: FDA Approves Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Drug
The U.S. FDA has granted approval to MYFEMBREE, Myovant Sciences, and Pfizer’s once-daily treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.
May 27, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Quest Health Solutions in its Partnership with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas
July 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Sumitomo Pharma Announces that DSP-5336 Has Received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Sumitomo Pharma Announces FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for Vibegron in Men with Overactive Bladder Symptoms Receiving Pharmacological Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
May 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Sumitomo Pharma Presents Urology and Oncology Data at AUA 2024 Annual Meeting
May 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Sumitomo Pharma Announces Availability of ORGOVYX® (relugolix) in Canada, the First and Only Oral Androgen Deprivation Therapy Treatment for Men with Advanced Prostate Cancer
March 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Sumitomo Pharma Presents Encouraging New Data on DSP-5336 Clinical Activity at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
December 11, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
European Commission Approves the Commercialisation of RYEQO® for the Symptomatic Treatment of Endometriosis
November 2, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Sumitomo Pharma Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 Clinical Studies Evaluating Vibegron in Men with Overactive Bladder Symptoms Receiving Pharmacological Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
September 11, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Myovant Sciences and Evidation Announce Survey Results of Unseen Burdens at Work and School of Individuals with Endometriosis and/or Uterine Fibroids
May 17, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Sumitovant Biopharma Completes Acquisition of Myovant Sciences
March 10, 2023
 · 
5 min read
