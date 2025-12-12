Subsense Expands Financing to $27 Million to Accelerate R&D for Non-Surgical Brain-Computer Interfaces

After achieving early breakthroughs in materials development, in vitro nanoparticle stimulation and signal reading, Subsense secures additional $10 million to accelerate product development and clinical translation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subsense, Inc., a developer of non-surgical invasive, nanoparticle-based brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), has added $10 million in new capital following positive early breakthroughs, bringing total funding to $27 million. The investment from Golden Falcon Capital will accelerate research and development in nanoparticle sensing, in vivo biosafety programs, next-generation nanoparticle design, and hardware miniaturization.

Subsense is building a bidirectional BCI platform designed to record and modulate brain activity without surgical implants. Its technology pairs engineered nanoparticles, administered nasally to cross the blood-brain barrier, with proprietary hardware and signal-processing software. Together, these systems aim to achieve higher temporal and spatial resolution of reading and stimulation than current solutions, while also avoiding the risks and costs associated with surgically invasive electrodes or “brain chips.”

“We are developing a new kind of neural interface, which integrates seamlessly with the human body," said Tetiana Aleksandrova, Subsense Co-founder and CEO. “This bio-integrated approach is fundamentally enhancing safety and expanding accessibility.”

Subsense recently opened a laboratory and engineering facility in Palo Alto, California, in addition to its research collaborations across North America and Europe. Its growing technology portfolio spans nanoparticle chemistry, magnetic signal transduction, and proprietary neural decoding algorithms aimed at safe, reversible, and high-fidelity brain data capture.

Non-surgical BCIs are an emerging priority across neurotechnology and human-machine interface research. While invasive systems have shown clinical potential, accessibility and biosafety remain major barriers to scale. Subsense’s nanoparticle model represents a distinct pathway that may allow population-scale neural data capture without surgery, anesthesia, or implanted electrodes. Subsense’s platform is designed to allow updates, improvements, and reconfigurations over time, unlike fixed hardware, ensuring continued compatibility with future formulations and signal models.

The additional financing showcases growing investor interest in non-surgical and hybrid BCI approaches, as neurotech firms race to deliver commercial-grade interfaces that have the potential to reach the largest market. By 2030, the field is expected to surpass $3 billion globally, driven by advances in materials science, machine learning, and the convergence of health and computing interfaces.

ABOUT SUBSENSE

Subsense, Inc. is a neurotechnology company developing the first non-surgical, nanoparticle-based bidirectional brain-computer interface. Subsense is partnered with leading global neurological research institutions. The company is venture-backed with its global headquarters in Palo Alto, California and was co-founded by neurotech entrepreneur Tetiana Aleksandrova.

