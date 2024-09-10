Study Suggests Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) is effective in accelerating United States Air Force Pilot Training

Clinical trial demonstrates the ability of nVNS to accelerate sensorimotor learning in USAF Simulator Based Pilot Training

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) presented new results supporting the ability of electroCore’s TAC-STIM (nVNS) to accelerate pilot training. The presentation titled “Accelerating Sensorimotor Learning in A Flight Training Simulation Using Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation” was presented on Tuesday, August 26th at the 2024 Medical Health System Research Symposium in Orlando, FL. by Dr. Justin Estepp of the Human Effectiveness Directorate of the United States Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL). The presentation was based on a study conducted at AFRL’s facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The study was funded by the Department of the Air Force through AFRL.



The study recruited 28 participants from the 711th Human Performance Squadron (nVNS = 14 & Sham = 14). Each subject was assessed on day 0 to establish a baseline. On days 1-4, two 2-minute nVNS stimulation treatments were self-administered by the subject, before and in the middle of daily training. Each participant completed 12 glideslope trials on days 1-4; each simulator trial lasted approximately 2.5 minutes. Performance was measured throughout each trial through the tracking of sensorimotor performance. The study showed a significant positive effect (p<0.05) of nVNS over sham on day one (37% after trial one, increasing to 51% after trial 12). Based on a Bayesian modeling approach, there was a 99% probability that active nVNS was superior to sham on trial 12, suggesting that the learning rate was higher in the active nVNS group. Additional physiological and mechanistic data collected in the study are currently being evaluated.

“We congratulate the team at AFRL for the cutting-edge research presented in this study,” commented Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “This is the second study in the past three months to show that TAC-STIM provided a clear improvement in the ability of America’s warfighter to learn a critical skill. We look forward to the additional data from this and other on-going studies designed to identify use cases for TAC-STIM across different branches of our Armed Forces.”

About The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

About TAC-STIM

Proudly made in the USA, TAC-STIM™ is a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) that utilizes the company’s patented technology to stimulate the vagus nerve. This portable device is designed to work quickly, and enhances human performance by improving memory retention, attention, and mood, accelerating training, and decreasing fatigue. TAC-STIM is a low-risk general wellness product and is not intended to treat or diagnose any medical condition or disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implications of the results from the AFRL study, anticipated results and timing of clinical trials being conducted with TAC-STIM non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS), electroCore’s business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally in particular to accelerate training, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore’s business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize nVNS products, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. The results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future preclinical studies, clinical trials, or commercial success. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

