SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stryker to participate in Citi’s 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day

February 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in Citi’s 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Citigroup Headquarters, New York, New York.

Stryker’s management will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on Stryker’s website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Michigan Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac