Stryker to participate in Citi’s 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day

Portage, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in Citi’s 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Citigroup Headquarters, New York, New York.

Stryker’s management will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on Stryker’s website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com