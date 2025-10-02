SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stryker to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025

October 2, 2025 
Portage, Michigan, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025.  A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company’s third quarter that ended September 30, 2025.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 results.  The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations.  An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


