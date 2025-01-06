Stryker to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2024

Portage, Michigan, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company’s fourth quarter and full year that ended December 31, 2024.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com