Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Q4 2024

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG). Alpha Cognition had a strong 2024 after raising $52.8M and uplisting to NASDAQ, significantly enhancing its capital base and market visibility. It completed commercial manufacturing for its lead product ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), secured a new U.S. patent extending exclusivity through 2044, and concluded phase one of a Department of Defense-funded study demonstrating the potential to treat head trauma from blasts.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Successfully launched in U.S. LTC market; raised $52.8M, uplisted to Nasdaq (ACOG), and secured patent protection through 2044.

Signed $44M licensing deal for Asia; building international partnerships to diversify revenue and reduce risk.

Strong start in $2B LTC market with experienced sales team; positive initial physician feedback driving awareness and adoption.

Click here to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247008

