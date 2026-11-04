StimLabs® Announces Commercial Launch of DermaForm™, a Uniquely Engineered Collagen Scaffold Particulate Device

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs®, a leading regenerative medicine company, today announces the commercial launch of DermaForm™, an FDA 510(k)-cleared porcine-derived particulate collagen scaffold that manages a range of acute and chronic wounds. DermaForm was developed by Geistlich and is distributed exclusively in the U.S. by StimLabs, the latest product to come out of the companies' continued partnership.

An intentionally designed, porous collagen-based scaffold engineered to support wound management and tissue protection, DermaForm's pore sizes are within the range of pore sizes that are known to be accessible for cell infiltration. DermaForm is biocompatible with low immunogenicity which supports use in the management of wounds and naturally resorbs into the wound bed over time. DermaForm is a uniquely engineered particulate device that provides a scaffold for your patients' wound needs — a structure to support the wound as it heals.

The particulate format of DermaForm allows for versatile application, in method, density of coverage, and hydration level. DermaForm is ready to use with direct application from the vial. The particulate is able to fill wound voids and cover large wound surface areas and may be applied dry and directly into the wound bed or in a rehydrated state. It is easily moldable to a desired consistency based upon the amount of fluid added. DermaForm protects the wound when primary closure is not possible and the format is beneficial for large, complex hospital wounds.

"DermaForm represents exactly the kind of differentiated, first-in-class solution that defines StimLabs' approach to building our portfolio," said John Daniel, Founder and CEO of StimLabs. "There is a significant unmet need in the management of large, complex, and hard-to-heal wounds, and DermaForm was purpose-built to address it. Its unique porcine source, collagen scaffold architecture, and versatile particulate format give clinicians a new solution for their wound care needs. We are proud to bring this innovation to patients across the country."

Tom Dion, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at StimLabs, added, "DermaForm fills a clear gap in the wound care toolkit. Clinicians managing large, complex wounds need a product that is not only effective but also practical — easy to apply, easy to store, and easy to incorporate into their existing workflow. DermaForm delivers on all three. It is shelf-stable at room temperature, pourable directly from the vial, and has the inherent benefits of a particulate device. We expect strong uptake from hospital-based wound care teams."

David Wemans, VP Regenerative Technologies at Geistlich, commented, "DermaForm is the result of Geistlich's deep scientific expertise in collagen engineering applied specifically to the unmet needs of complex wound management. The product is a combination of deliberate design choices aimed at providing clinicians with a unique product that solves a clinical unmet need. We are confident that clinicians will see meaningful outcomes with this device, and we are proud to bring it to U.S. patients through our partnership with StimLabs."

For detailed information, refer to DermaForm's Instructions for Use.

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

About Geistlich

Geistlich is a global leader dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine. The company has been the world market leader in the field of regenerative dentistry for many years. In addition, Geistlich is committed to providing comprehensive support to clinicians in the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research, innovative developments as well as educational programs. Geistlich is a Swiss family-owned company with tradition since 1851. With 15 subsidiaries and 120 distributors, the company reaches over 100 markets and employs around 900 people.

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SOURCE StimLabs