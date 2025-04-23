SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stereotaxis to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

April 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2025 first quarter on Monday, May 12, 2025 at the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST that day to discuss the Company’s results and corporate developments.

What:Stereotaxis first quarter 2025 financial results conference call
  
When:Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
  
Dial In Number:To access the live call, dial 800-715-9871 (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (International) and give the participant pass code 4794777.
  
Webcast:To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Stereotaxis’ website at http://ir.stereotaxis.com/.
  
Call Replay:A phone replay of the call will be available for one month beginning approximately four hours following the end of the call. To request access for a replay of the conference call, please click here.
  

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contacts:                                        
David L. Fischel                                        
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer                        
                                                        
Kimberly Peery                                                
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
Investors@Stereotaxis.com 

Missouri Earnings
