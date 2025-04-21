Stereotaxis to Feature First-Ever Live Demo of GenesisX Robotic System at HRS 2025

GenesisX pairs clinical capability with broad accessibility in surgical robotics

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, announced today it will host a live demonstration of the GenesisX Robotic System at this year’s Heart Rhythm Symposium (HRS), taking place April 24 – 27 in San Diego, CA. This marks the first live, public demonstration of GenesisX, offering a glimpse to HRS attendees into the robot’s revolutionary clinical capabilities and “weekend” installation.

GenesisX represents the latest advance in endovascular surgical robotics, building upon the proven benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation while significantly enhancing accessibility for healthcare providers. The system features a compact and efficient design, incorporating magnetic shielding into its structure to eliminate the need for room-based shielding, reducing infrastructure requirements. GenesisX operates on standard 120/230V power, requires no structural anchoring, and features an 80% smaller system cabinet that conveniently fits under an operating room table. The system’s smaller and lighter design enhances workflow efficiency while maintaining the highest standards in speed and responsiveness.

Stereotaxis will be located at Booth 1034 and will be featured during several events throughout the congress, including:

Stereotaxis Investor Technology Demonstration: Friday April 25 th at 12:00 PM PDT

at 12:00 PM PDT Joint Session with Africa Heart Rhythm Association on leveraging telerobotics to advance care in underserved communities: Saturday April 26 th at 2:45 PM PDT

at 2:45 PM PDT Joint Session of HRS & Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN): April 27th at 12:45 PM PDT

“We are thrilled to bring GenesisX to HRS and allow the electrophysiology community to experience firsthand this cutting-edge innovation along with our expanding portfolio of proprietary catheters and digital technologies,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to engaging with the electrophysiology community at HRS, who, together with us, are pioneering the frontiers of medicine.”

GenesisX obtained CE Mark approval in Europe in 2024 and is currently under review for FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States. In addition to GenesisX, Stereotaxis will showcase its portfolio of compatible EP and vascular catheters, including the Map-iT™, MAGiC™, and EMAGIN™ product lines, as well as its advanced Synchrony™ and SynX™ digital lab technologies.

If you are interested in a meeting to learn more about GenesisX or other Stereotaxis technology, please contact info@Stereotaxis.com.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

