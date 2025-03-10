Stemtech Corporation Announces Strategic Leadership Additions and Milestones Toward StemPets(TM) Launch in 2025

Stemtech, the global leader in stem cell nutrition, is proud to announce key strategic appointments and a forward-looking path toward the launch of its highly anticipated StemPets product line. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals and their pets, Stemtech continues to innovate in the stem cell and wellness space.

Launch of StemPets™: A Game Changer in Pet Health

Stemtech is on track to launch StemPets in early Q2 of 2025, marking a significant expansion into the burgeoning pet healthcare sector. With projections indicating the global pet care market is expected to reach over $303 billion by 2027, Stemtech’s entry into this market is poised to capture substantial growth, leveraging its leadership in stem cell nutrition.

“We are excited to bring the power of stem cell nutrition to pets, offering a breakthrough solution for pet owners who want to improve their animals’ health and wellness,” said John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech. “StemPets is a game changer in pet care, and with the exponential growth in the sector, we believe we are uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of this rapidly expanding market. This is an exciting time for investors, as we are poised to capitalize on a booming industry with innovative, science-backed products that will transform pet healthcare.”

New Leadership Appointments to Drive Global Growth

As part of Stemtech’s continued expansion, we are pleased to welcome two highly accomplished professionals to our executive team. These strategic appointments underscore Stemtech’s commitment to global growth, innovation, and leadership in stem cell nutrition.

Alejandro Carrillo has been positioned in his new role of Vice President of Global Operations. “Alex” has been with Stemtech for the past ten years in global sales and marketing. Building on this experience, Alex will now head up all global operations activities, focusing on manufacturing, inventory and expansion management.

Srilakshmi Vadlapatla has been appointed as Global Accounts Manager and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for all Stemtech finance matters, in the near future. With her extensive experience in global finance and business strategy, Srilakshmi will play a critical role in shaping Stemtech’s financial future as the company continues to scale globally. She brings a wealth of experience in multi-national finance, having worked with top-tier companies where she led teams responsible for overseeing international financial operations, strategic planning, and capital management. Srilakshmi’s deep understanding of global markets and her proven track record of successfully driving financial growth will be invaluable as Stemtech moves into the next phase of its development.

Manuel Ramirez Garcia joins Stemtech as Director of Global Sales & Field Development. Manuel brings a wealth of expertise in global sales strategy and field operations, positioning Stemtech for strong growth and increased market share across its expanding international markets. With over 20 years of experience in international sales, Manuel has developed and executed strategies that led to significant revenue growth across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia. His extensive background in leading diverse sales teams and building robust distributor networks will be key to driving Stemtech’s global expansion and market penetration.

“We are excited to have Srilakshmi and Manuel join our leadership team along with Alex in his new role,” said John W. Meyer, President and COO. “Their combined expertise in finance, global sales, and field operations will be pivotal as we continue to expand Stemtech’s footprint worldwide. With their leadership, we are poised for even greater growth and innovation in the stem cell nutrition industry.”

We also want to take a moment to express our deep gratitude to James S. ‘Jay’ Cardwell for his outstanding service and contributions to Stemtech while our CFO. Jay’s leadership has been invaluable in helping Stemtech reach new heights, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

These strategic appointments and the highly anticipated launch of StemPets underscore Stemtech’s ongoing commitment to innovation, enhancing shareholder value, and maintaining industry leadership. Stemtech’s proven expertise and pioneering role in stem cell nutrition positions the company ideally to capitalize on the rapid growth in both human and pet healthcare markets.

“We are entering an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation at Stemtech,” said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO. “With the upcoming launch of StemPets and our strengthened executive team, we are strategically positioned to lead the booming pet healthcare market. We invite investors, wellness seekers, and stakeholders to join us in shaping a healthier future and driving sustained success through 2025 and beyond.It gives me great pleasure to share that every week we receive heartfelt messages from men and women expressing gratitude for the meaningful improvement Stemtech products have brought to their quality of life. With the upcoming launch of StemPets, we look forward to extending these transformative benefits to pets, helping families everywhere enjoy healthier, happier lives alongside their beloved animals.”

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech’s comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3™ (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo™ Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech’s innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Looking ahead, Stemtech is set to break new ground with the April 2025 debut of StemPets™ - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “projects” and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 19, 2024. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

Investor Relations

Gabriel Rodriguez

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: +1 623-261-9046

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire