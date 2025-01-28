SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS’ INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES DRUG TESTING LABORATORIES INC.

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”) announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Northlane Capital Partners’ (“NCP”) investment in United States Drug Testing Laboratories Inc. (“USDTL” or the “Company”), a forensic toxicology laboratory testing for alcohol and substance use.

USDTL is headquartered in Des Plaines, IL, and offers a broad suite of forensic testing capabilities. The Company primarily serves hospitals, health systems, court systems, and employers. USDTL has more than 160 employees and over 1,000 customers in the U.S. and internationally.

“For more than 30 years, USDTL has been an innovative leader in specialized forensic testing in the U.S. We are thrilled to be partnering with another founder-owned company and are well-positioned to support the Company’s continued expansion. We plan to leverage our network and experience as we implement value creation initiatives and expand USDTL’s niche testing capabilities,” said Justin DuFour, Partner at NCP.

Colin Baker, Managing Director at Stellus, added, “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with NCP and the USDTL team on this transaction. We believe USDTL is well positioned to benefit from NCP’s experience in the lab services sector during its next phase of growth.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-capital-management-llc-provides-unitranche-financing-in-support-of-northlane-capital-partners-investment-in-united-states-drug-testing-laboratories-inc-302361324.html

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC

Texas Funding
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Vaccines
Moderna Nabs Another $590M from HHS for mRNA-Based Bird Flu Vaccines
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Female hands holding binocular, opera glass against red background. Theater time. Contemporary art collage. Concept of y2k style, creativity, surrealism, abstract art, imagination. Colorful design
Business
Seaport, With 20/20 Hindsight, Takes Lessons From Neuropsych’s Stumbles
January 15, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Vector design of a human heart with flat color and multiple colors line heart shapes. Square composition.
Series A
MyoKardia Alumni Launch Kardigan with $300M to Tackle Heart Disease
January 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie