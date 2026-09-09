Starton Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Finance Executive Saleem Elmasri, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced finance executive and former Big Four auditor to lead corporate finance strategy, and capital markets initiatives

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company employing standard-of-care therapies with proprietary delivery technologies, announced today the appointment of Saleem Elmasri, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Elmasri succeeds Scott Kahn, who has announced his retirement after a distinguished tenure with the company.

Mr. Elmasri brings 20 years of specialized finance, accounting, capital markets, and management consulting experience to the team, primarily focused on guiding life sciences and technology enterprises through key corporate milestones including initial public offerings (IPOs), complex transaction advisory, SEC compliance, and financial governance restructurings.

Mr. Elmasri began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), where he spent more than a decade advancing within the audit practice while serving Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and life sciences clients. He subsequently held leadership roles at boutique consulting firms, including DLA LLC and Pine Hill Group (now CFGI), before founding Titan Advisory Services LLC, to provide CFO, financial operations, capital markets, and strategic advisory services to emerging and growth-stage companies. Mr. Elmasri has served as a private and public company CFO, Audit Committee Chair, and strategic advisor. His public markets experience includes working with Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS), Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. I and II (DMAA and DMII), and Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) to bring each company public and subsequently serving as CFO during their public-company phase.

"As we prepare for our upcoming IPO, Saleem’s deep experience in public market transitions, SEC reporting, and capital allocation makes him well suited for this stage of our corporate evolution," stated Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO of Starton. "His Big Four background paired with direct public CFO experience provides the financial discipline and leadership we need as we prepare for the public markets."

"I am excited to join Starton at this important stage of its growth," said Mr. Elmasri. "The company has a strong pipeline and a significant market opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the executive team and Board to build a robust financial reporting framework and support long-term value for shareholders."

Mr. Elmasri holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from Rutgers University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on enhancing standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, with the goal of improving outcomes for people with cancer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to improve the efficacy and tolerability of approved drugs and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations and expectations about current and future clinical trials, constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Starton undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact

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STiR Communications

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Investor Relations Contact

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

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