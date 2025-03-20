START Further Expands Its Global Oncology Site Network with the Addition of Carolina Urologic Research Center

San Antonio, TX — March 18, 2025 — The START Center for Cancer Research (“START”), a global leader in early-phase oncology clinical trials, announces the expansion of its network with the acquisition of Carolina Urologic Research Center (“CURC”) the premier urologic clinical research site specializing in genitourinary (GU) oncology. This acquisition strengthens START’s capabilities in one of oncology’s fastest-growing disease areas. With an estimated 2.6 million new cases diagnosed each year, GU cancers now account for over 1 in 8 of all cancer diagnoses worldwide.

Founded in 1998 by Neal Shore, MD, FACS, CURC has conducted nearly 500 clinical trials, making it the top urologic oncology site worldwide by both volume and quality. With deep expertise in early phase as well as late phase trials, CURC brings unparalleled leadership and scientific insight to START’s global research portfolio.

With the integration of CURC’s specialized trial capabilities and expertise and to further strengthen its leadership in GU oncology research, START is establishing a dedicated Center of Excellence (COE) focused on delivering a comprehensive trial solution for urological cancers. This COE will integrate both early phase and late phase trial execution with a direct patient-to-PDX translational service, bridging the gap between research and clinical application. Under the leadership of Dr. Neal Shore, the COE will drive innovation in urologic oncology by expanding partnerships with leading urological practices globally. This initiative ensures that sponsors have access to a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, accelerating the development of novel therapies for patients worldwide.

"Urologic cancers represent one of the fastest-growing areas in oncology, driven by an aging population, increasing incidence rates, and advancements in diagnostic techniques," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. "This expansion allows us to lead the charge in supporting research opportunities in this critical space, while ensuring that patients have access to the most advanced therapeutic options available. CURC’s outstanding reputation, strong sponsor relationships, and deep expertise will be invaluable as we integrate and grow within this important field."

“Joining the START global site network marks an exciting new chapter for CURC,” said Dr. Neal Shore, Founder and Medical Director of CURC. “START is the leader in early phase oncology trials, and we share a mission to bring the hope of clinical trials to patients worldwide. As part of the START network, we will gain access to additional expertise, capabilities and resources, dramatically expanding our impact on urologic oncology research. Together, we will create new opportunities for patients, sponsors, and investigators alike.”

About START

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than a thousand early-phase clinical trials, including for 45 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world’s largest roster of Principal Investigators (PIs) across its eight clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About Carolina Urologic Research Center

Carolina Urologic Research Center (CURC) has been recognized both nationally and internationally as one of the most progressive and respected clinical research sites in the United States. CURC employs a highly skilled group of healthcare professionals, including 6 board-certified urologists and 22 full-time research staff. Over the past 25 years, CURC has participated in approximately 500 national and international clinical research trials for patients with various urologic conditions. Learn more at https://carolinaurologicresearchcenter.com/.

Media Contact

Lauren Panco

Vice President, Marketing

The START Center for Cancer Research

609-216-4920

Lauren.Panco@startresearch.com