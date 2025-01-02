Star Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Star Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing best-in-class antibodies, today announced that it will present at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place on January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.





Adam Rosenthal, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Star Therapeutics, is scheduled to present an overview of the company and its lead drug candidate, VGA039, a therapy for von Willebrand disease (VWD) and other bleeding disorders. The presentation details are below:

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis

About VGA039

VGA039 is a monoclonal antibody therapy with a novel mechanism of action that targets Protein S, a key component in restoring balance to the blood clotting process. VGA039 has potential to be a universal hemostatic therapy that can treat numerous bleeding disorders, with the first disease indication of von Willebrand disease (VWD). As a subcutaneously self-administered antibody therapy with a convenient dosing regimen, VGA039 has the potential to dramatically reduce treatment burden for patients.

About Star Therapeutics

Star Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing best-in-class antibodies to create life-changing therapies for patients, initially addressing unmet needs in hematology and immunology. The company applies its expertise in antibody innovation to interrogate areas of biology that have been overlooked and have the potential for addressing multiple diseases with a single therapy. Star is backed by leading life sciences investors and located in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit Star Therapeutics and follow us on LinkedIn.

